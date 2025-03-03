"Beast mode": Fans in awe of Michigan RB Donovan Edwards' insane bench press reps

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards left college football fans in awe with a dominant display at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The former national champion, who clocked a 4.45-second 40-yard dash on his first attempt, led all running backs this year with 23 bench press reps.

Ad

Edwards has a knack for delivering under pressure and the combine was no exception. In a clip shared by the NFL on Instagram, he powered through 23 reps, leaving fans stunned.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One viewer commented:

“Beast mode lol.”

“Crazy to think a receiver in the NFL did 4 more reps than him,” another commented.

“Surprised he gotta invite killed my parlays last year,” a fan wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

“Bro a the 5th round pick the commanders gave the 9ers,” another wrote.

Ad

“Wasn’t he on the cover of college football,” one commented.

“Man im 6'2-6'3 188 and cant bench 200,” another wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Meanwhile, per Kent Lee Platte’s tweet, Edwards is a top running back prospect in the 2025 draft class. He recorded an unofficial 9.60 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) out of 10.00, ranking 78th among 1,909 running backs evaluated from 1987 to 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Donovan Edwards' 40-yard dash at 2025 NFL Combine

As a five-star prospect, Donovan Edwards played a key role in Michigan’s national championship run and helped the Wolverines defeat Ohio State four straight times. At the NFL Combine, Edwards posted a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, the ninth-fastest time among running backs. Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten led the group with a blazing 4.32.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edwards rushed for 589 yards last season, finishing behind Kalel Mullings, who totaled 948. Once seen as a potential Day 2 pick, his draft stock has dipped, and he now sits at No. 257 on the NFL Mock Draft Database consensus big board.

However, a strong NFL Combine performance could shift Edwards’ trajectory and he could prove to be an incredible bargain for whichever team selects him. As to who that will be remains an open question.

Also Read: Donovan Edwards Scouting Report: 3 best landing spots Michigan Wolverines RB

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback