Donovan Edwards Scouting Report: 3 best landing spots Michigan Wolverines RB 

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards is one of the bigger names in the 2025 NFL draft. He finished the 2024 season with 128 carries for 589 yards (4.6 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns as well as 18 receptions for 83 yards (4.6 yards per catch) with one touchdown reception.

Ad

Here's a closer look into which teams are going to be keeping an eye out for the Michigan product.

Donovan Edwards' Scouting Report

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Donovan Edwards is an intriguing player in the 2025 NFL draft class after a successful career with the Michigan Wolverines. The running back is listed at 5-foot-11, 215 pounds but is lacking the ability to be able to lead an RB room.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He improved on the ability to be a receiver last season at Michigan and can run through holes created by the offensive line. However, he is not as nifty in the backfield to create something out of nothing. Expect him to be in a rotation of running backs rather than become a dominant power back.

Ad

Trending

Donovan Edwards NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots

#1. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were able to make the playoffs last season with a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix and could use improvements in the running game. The team finished 16th in the NFL with 112.2 rushing yards per game and Edwards could help get them closer to the top 10.

Starting running back Javonte Williams is an unrestricted free agent and that would be a massive loss. Sean Payton has shown the ability to step up and make running backs a focal point of the offense so Edwards would be a great fit.

Ad

#2. Cleveland Browns

One team that is built to run the football is the Cleveland Browns and they are going to be in the market for a running back after Nick Chubb is expected to test free agency. Even if they can bring him back, coach Kevin Stefanski has used multiple running backs in the offense before and Chubb has played 10 games in two years.

Even with the Ohio-Michigan rivalry, this would be one of the top landing spots for the former national champion running back.

Ad

#3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are entering the season with coach Ben Johnson coming from the Detroit Lions and he knows the importance of having multiple running backs excel on the field. The Bears were 25th in the league with 102.0 rushing yards per game and this would help alleviate pressure from quarterback Caleb Williams in his sophomore season.

Adding Donovan Edwards to a running back room with D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson would be great in a tough division. This would be an awesome landing spot if they can address their offensive line as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.