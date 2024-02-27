"Being in the conversation for the playoff": Paul Finebaum describes what success would mean for Hugh Freeze's Auburn in 2024

Hugh Freeze took over the helm of affairs at Auburn in the 2023 college football season, and it looked like the program was up to something. The Tigers, who were 6-4 with two regular season games left, ended with a 6-7 record, losing the last three games.

Nonetheless, ESPN's Paul Finebaum reckons the 2024 season would be the start of Freeze’s era. On “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX 94.5 in Birmingham on Monday, the SEC said that he believes the Tigers being in the playoff conversation would mean success next season.

“There was a time when 8-4 got you fired at Auburn,” Finebaum said. “It wasn’t that long ago, just ask Gus Malzahn.

"But I think that’s the bottom, and I think he has to turn a couple of games. I think being in the conversation for the playoff is what I’m looking for”.

Paul Finebaum believes success is imminent at Auburn

Auburn holds the desire to return to its glory days, and that's why Hugh Freeze was brought in despite the controversy surrounding his hire.

The program had a glimpse of what's coming last season, and Paul Finebaum believes success is imminent at the SEC program.

“Last year was a collection of high-wire moments, some success, some absolutely bitter disappointment from the Alabama game to the New Mexico State game and obviously the bowl game,” Finebaum said.

“For Hugh Freeze, this is where it begins, and I’m not saying he’s on the clock, because he’s not. He’s well-liked, and there’s every reason to think it’s going to be an imminently successful program. But I think now we can start looking objectively at what he’s doing.”

With a 12-team playoff set to commence in the 2024 season, Auburn could do well in navigating its schedule and secure a spot in the postseason tournament. While the playoff chances look higher in the landscape, it remains to be seen what the Tigers have to offer in 2024.

Auburn’s schedule for the upcoming season is not too difficult. Nonetheless, the Tigers will have to play newcomers Oklahoma, Georgia and in-state rival Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Getting something out of any of these games would be huge for the team in 2024.

Hugh Freeze’s performance in his two previous stops showed an improvement in his second season, compared to his first. He will hope to keep that streak going with the Tigers in the upcoming season.