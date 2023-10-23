"Bench the QB too" - Arkansas firing coach Dan Enos after a humiliating Week 8 loss has CFB world asking for a complete revamp

Arkansas football's 2023 season has gone from bad to worst, as the Razorbacks lost the Week 8 game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. As it stands, the Hogs have a 2-6 record. Many would think the humiliating year would have cost the seat of coach Sam Pittman already, but the first head to roll was that of offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

On Sunday afternoon, a day after the debacle against the Bulldogs, rumors came out of Fayetteville that the school had fired its offensive coordinator. The news was initially shared by 247Sports. According to the same outlet, receivers coach Kenny Guiton was elevated to the interim offensive coordinator position.

Enos was in his first year as the Razorbacks offensive coordinator.

The Arkansas fans didn't seem to think the measure was enough to rectify the team's misdeeds this year:

"Bench the QB too," one fan wrote on X.

Some Razorbacks fans took Eno's side:

Others believe the Hogs are doing great in offense when compared to teams like Iowa:

Hogs fans now want offensive line coach Cody Kennedy's head next:

Some brought up the fact that maybe, just maybe, the Razorbacks roster is just not good enough:

One fan was puzzled why Enos keeps getting jobs:

Will Arkansas fire Sam Pittman?

Coach Pittman will surely be fearing for his job after a season that has seen Arkansas record six straight losses to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Alabama and Mississippi State. The Hogs have only defeated two non-Power Five schools all season, Western Carolina and Kent State, in Weeks 1 and 2.

Pittman's situation became all the direr after the defeat to Alabama in Week 7, the 17th straight loss to the Tuscaloosa school, dropped his overall record at Arkansas below .500. Per his contract, he will only be owed 50% of his contract if the school fires him with a record below .500, instead of the 75% it would otherwise.

Sam Pittman's seat might be the hottest in college football at the moment.

What's left for Arkansas?

The Razorbacks have three games left to try and bring their record to a mediocre 5-6. Next week is their bye, which would give the team time to reassess and the athletic authorities a window to make the necessary hard choices. We wouldn't be surprised to see more heads rolling before their next game in Week 10.

Arkansas is probably the underdog in two of the three matchups it has in 2023. In Week 10, the Razorbacks head to Gainsville to face the Florida Gators, a game they aren't expected to win. In Week 11, they receive the Florida International University Panthers at Razorback Stadium, in a matchup they should win.

The Razorbacks close the season with a game at home against the ranked Mizzou Tigers, in a contest they're expected to be heavy underdogs.