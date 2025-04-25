  • home icon
  "Berlin Wall of football has fallen": CFB insider baffled by Falcons going off the script with Jalon Walker

"Berlin Wall of football has fallen": CFB insider baffled by Falcons going off the script with Jalon Walker

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 25, 2025 02:50 GMT
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker will not be going farther away from his home, thanks to the Atlanta Falcons, who picked him at No. 15. The Falcons took their time before they finally let the league know that they were picking in-state talent Walker, who won the Butkus Award for top linebacker.

College football insider Josh Pate had the best reaction to this draft pick, which shattered what many believed to be an unspoken barrier between the state's flagship college program and its professional franchise.

Pate, who seemed to be baffled as the Falcons went off script, wrote:

"Falcons drafting a UGA kid. Berlin Wall of football has fallen."
For years, it seemed the Falcons had a quiet but consistent tendency to avoid drafting University of Georgia players, a quirk that became a running joke among Georgia fans.

Walker, who grew up near Salisbury, was initially expected to be picked at No. 8 by the Carolina Panthers. However, they instead picked wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.

Football runs in his blood as his father, Curtis, was an All-American linebacker at Division II Catawba and has coached extensively at the college and high school levels. His brother, Curtis Jr. (“Deuce”), plays cornerback at Georgia State.

What Falcons are getting after picking Jalon Walker with their top pick?

Jalon Walker joined Kirby Smart's Bulldogs in 2022 and won the NCAA championship in his freshman season.

As a freshman in 2022, he contributed in all 15 games for the national championship-winning Bulldogs, making nine tackles, including two for loss and one sack, primarily as a reserve and on special teams.

In 2023, Walker played every game, leading the team with five sacks while recording 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and forcing a fumble. His breakout came in 2024, when he earned Third-Team Associated Press All-American and Second-Team All-SEC honors, and won the prestigious Butkus Award.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
