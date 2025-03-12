"Best coaching staff in college football": Fans exhilarated by Marshall Faulk's powerful speech for Colorado

Marshall Faulk had an incredible 12-season career in the NFL. He won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St.Louis Rams and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. This offseason, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders decided to bring him onto his coaching staff.

Ad

The Buffs hired Marshall Faulk as the team's new running backs coach. On Wednesday, the program's Instagram page posted a video of his first interaction with the team. He introduced himself to the players and then shared some motivational words to pump their spirits for the upcoming season.

"I'm new. For those of you that don't know me, I'm Marshall Faulk. I don't want to get into stats. If you want those, I'm Googleable. Check me out....Here's what I want you to understand. And this goes for everybody, including the running back room."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"How you do one thing is how you do everything. Think about that...If you slack off in school, then at some point in time, the guy to the left, the guy to your right, the guy in front of you, the guy behind you, they can't count on your. Cause you're going to slack off."

Ad

"So I'ma be real brief and say this to you. What we want from you, it requires no talent. Effort requires no talent. Hustle requires no talent. You don't have to be the fastest, you don't have to be the strongest, you don't have to be the smartest to give effort. It requires no talent. If you give effort, watch what it brings to you."

Ad

Ad

Fans shared their thoughts and opinions on Marshall Faulk's first team meeting. Some of them were exhilarated and excited by his speech.

"Best coaching staff in college football," one fan said.

"Legend," another fan commented.

Comments on post

"Might want to listen to someone who ran for over 12k yards in the NFL. Running backs will be visiting CU soon," this fan stated.

Ad

A few others praised Deion Sanders for building a coaching staff filled with ex-NFL pros.

"Deion is filling his whole coaching staff with CERTIFIED LEGENDS AND," this fan commented.

Comments on post

"DEion has the most elite coaching staff in all of colllege sports!!! HOF coaching staff literally," one fan said.

Ad

"Sanders got walkin legends helpin and coaching these young bulls," another fan wrote.

Comments on post

Marshall Faulk is not the only ex-NFL pro to join Coach Prime's staff this offseason. The Colorado Buffaloes also hired former 5x Pro Bowler Andre Gurode as the offensive line coach. They also brought in ex-Bengals DT Domata Peko to replace Damione Lewis as the defensive line coach.

Ad

Marshall Faulk shared his true feelings about Colorado head coach Deion Sanders

Marshall Faulk is expected to elevate the Buffs' running back room this upcoming season. Before his hiring was made official, he shared his true feelings about Deion Sanders during Super Bowl LIX week in New Orleans.

Last month, during an interview with Front Office Sports, Marshall Faulk heaped praise on Coach Prime. He stated that both of them are good friends and that Sanders does his best to help people around him grow and become successful.

Ad

"Deion is an elevator," Faulk said. "He's gonna elevate you as a person, and he's going to force you to elevate your life. And that's what he does. He lifts people up.

"A lot of the times, the light, it looks like it's shining on him, but really, he's shining the light on somebody. Pay attention to what he does, We're good friends, and whatever I can do to help him out, I'll do."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Buffs finished with a 9-4 campaign last season. However, their rushing game was one of the weakest in the country. Faulk will now hope for the team to improve its rushing game and help elevate the offense this upcoming season in the Big 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place