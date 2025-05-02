Best selling author offers picture of a positive future for controversy-stricken Bill Belichick

North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick has been involved in plenty of controversy since he started dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. The most recent controversy came from a viral clip from a 'CBS Sunday Morning' interview on Sunday, where Hudson interjected to stop a question about how the couple met.

Ad

Hudson's involvement in the interview caused quite a stir in the football world. Many fans and media members started to question whether she will be a distraction for the new UNC coach.

However, best-selling writer Dan Wetzel, who is the co-author with Alonzo Mourning of 'Resilience: Faith, Focus, Triumph,' wrote an article for ESPN on Friday indicating that he does not think Belichick will be affected by the controversy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"As America loses its mind over his girlfriend, remember a lesson from Bill Belichick’s life in football. He’s always been at his best amidst controversy, conflict and chaos."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wetzel pointed out that Belichick has always thrived during controversies throughout his career. In the article, he talked about how Belichick has never allowed off-field controversies to affect his ability to coach football at the highest level.

He brought up several examples, such as winning a Super Bowl while former player Aaron Hernandez was standing trial for murder and posting a 16-0 season while being accused of illegally videotaping opponents.

Wetzel believes that while this controversy might be a distraction for fans and people in the media, he does not think it will be a problem for Belichick this coming season.

Ad

Belichick even addressed how he felt about the public's interest in his relationship with Jordon Hudson during his CBS interview.

"Never been too worried about what everybody else thinks," Belichick said. "Just trying to do what’s best for me and what’s right."

Bill Belichick defends Jordon Hudson for her conduct in the CBS interview

Bill Belichick was doing the interview with CBS as part of a book tour for his new book, which will be released on Tuesday. Belichick defended Hudson in a statement on Wednesday:

Ad

"I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep that conversation centered on the book.

"After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion."

Based on the statement, it does not appear that Bill Belichick has an issue with how Hudson acted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More