Columnist leaves no stone unturned to take a dig at Bill Belichick-Jordan Hudson interview drama

New North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick is releasing his first book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football," on May 6. In the lead-up to the release of the book, he is doing a book tour. On Sunday, he sat down for an interview with Tony Dokoupil on "CBS Mornings." His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, also joined him at the interview.

Ad

Although Hudson was not part of the interview, she interjected several times, telling the producer's table, "We're not talking about this." CBS decided to include one clip of her doing this in the release of the interview, but she reportedly interjected many times.

On Wednesday, columnist Luke DeCock appeared on 'The Dan Patrick Show' to talk about Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson, and the interview drama.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Football coaches wives, they have an impact on these things, but... Mack Brown always said, "Sally and I made the decision to come back." I genuinely believe that, it was a team partnership there. You didn't get the sense that Sally was vetting his interviews and watching film at night."

Ad

Trending

"At this point, would anyone be shocked if Jordon Hudson posted on Instagram, "I'm so excited Bill has decided to switch to a base nickel. This is gonna be great for the football program." Like no, no one would at this point. UNC's brand is at stake here. They hired Bill Belichick to sell tickets, put butts in seats, and eyeballs on screen as much as win football games."

Ad

DeCock continued to criticize Hudson for how she acted in the CBS interview.

"When it becomes a sideshow. When your athletic department becomes a Jordon Hudson management program instead of a football program, that is when it becomes a story."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bill Belichick is tasked with turning around a North Carolina team that has lost five straight bowl games

Bill Belichick is one of the most legendary head coaches in football history, winning six Super Bowls with quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. However, he is unproven at the college level, having never coached in college throughout his coaching career.

Ad

Although he was successful in the NFL, college football is very different, with coaches needing to be much more involved in recruiting and development. As a result, there is no guarantee that Bill Belichick will have as much success in college as he did in the NFL, especially if his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is a distraction.

The Tar Heels have struggled in recent years, losing their past five bowl games. They also have not had a 10+ win season since 2015.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More