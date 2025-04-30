Columnist leaves no stone unturned to take a dig at Bill Belichick-Jordan Hudson interview drama

New North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick is releasing his first book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football," on May 6. In the lead-up to the release of the book, he is doing a book tour. On Sunday, he sat down for an interview with Tony Dokoupil on "CBS Mornings." His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, also joined him at the interview.
Although Hudson was not part of the interview, she interjected several times, telling the producer's table, "We're not talking about this." CBS decided to include one clip of her doing this in the release of the interview, but she reportedly interjected many times.
On Wednesday, columnist Luke DeCock appeared on 'The Dan Patrick Show' to talk about Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson, and the interview drama.
"Football coaches wives, they have an impact on these things, but... Mack Brown always said, "Sally and I made the decision to come back." I genuinely believe that, it was a team partnership there. You didn't get the sense that Sally was vetting his interviews and watching film at night."
"At this point, would anyone be shocked if Jordon Hudson posted on Instagram, "I'm so excited Bill has decided to switch to a base nickel. This is gonna be great for the football program." Like no, no one would at this point. UNC's brand is at stake here. They hired Bill Belichick to sell tickets, put butts in seats, and eyeballs on screen as much as win football games."
DeCock continued to criticize Hudson for how she acted in the CBS interview.
"When it becomes a sideshow. When your athletic department becomes a Jordon Hudson management program instead of a football program, that is when it becomes a story."
Bill Belichick is tasked with turning around a North Carolina team that has lost five straight bowl games
Bill Belichick is one of the most legendary head coaches in football history, winning six Super Bowls with quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. However, he is unproven at the college level, having never coached in college throughout his coaching career.
Although he was successful in the NFL, college football is very different, with coaches needing to be much more involved in recruiting and development. As a result, there is no guarantee that Bill Belichick will have as much success in college as he did in the NFL, especially if his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is a distraction.
The Tar Heels have struggled in recent years, losing their past five bowl games. They also have not had a 10+ win season since 2015.
