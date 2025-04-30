  • home icon
  • CFB fans advice $70M worth Bill Belichick to “dump” 24 year old GF Jordon for reportedly cancelling UNC’s hard knocks project

CFB fans advice $70M worth Bill Belichick to “dump” 24 year old GF Jordon for reportedly cancelling UNC’s hard knocks project

By Garima
Modified Apr 30, 2025 17:08 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet (image credit: IMAGN)

It was reported on Feb. 28 that Bill Belichick was lined up to be profiled in a special episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” The show was going to follow his new job of coaching North Carolina and was supposed to begin filming in March.

According to internal documents and sources cited by The Athletic, the deal was nearly finalized. However, just two days before cameras were ready to roll, the project was abruptly canceled.

On March 3, Jessica Boddy, the NFL’s vice president for commercial operations and business affairs and a "Hard Knocks" executive producer, informed UNC via email that they would no longer proceed. She cited, “The conversation took a turn we were not comfortable with,” and NFL Films later offered to reimburse the Tar Heels for any expenses already incurred.

The report from The Athletic suggested that Jordon Hudson, Belichick’s girlfriend, played an "instrumental role" in the deal’s collapse. She wanted to be majorly involved in the production, which reportedly prompted unease among NFL Films executives. The production was called off, and internal emails noted that Belichick, who has a net worth of $70 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), had “not given approval” when it came time to finalize the announcement.

Fan reactions on X have been critical of Hudson.

“Bill needs to dump her NOW,” one said.
“Tarnishing a legacy,” another commented.
Similar comments continued flooding in.

“She is nothing but trouble,” a fan wrote.
“UNC needs to dump them,” one fan commented.
“she is BAD news. and when Bill gets rid of her she's gonna go on a smear campaign and do a tell-all book. Good luck Bill 💸,” another fan said.

Bill Belichick championed the project in draft press releases

NFL Films was scheduled to begin production on March 1, with Bill Belichick championing the project in draft press releases.

“I’ve been waiting for the right time to partner with the ‘Hard Knocks’ filmmaking team and that time has arrived," Belichick's press release read. "I’m excited to show off UNC’s tremendous leadership, passionate coaching staff, and roster full of young players, who I hope to teach how to be ‘pros’ on and off the field.”
Despite his apparent support for the show, the project was shut down before becoming a reality.

Also Read: CFB Insider calls out Bill Belichick’s GF’s “lack” of PR experience after she refused to answer a personal relationship question

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
