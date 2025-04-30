CFB fans advice $70M worth Bill Belichick to “dump” 24 year old GF Jordon for reportedly cancelling UNC’s hard knocks project

It was reported on Feb. 28 that Bill Belichick was lined up to be profiled in a special episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” The show was going to follow his new job of coaching North Carolina and was supposed to begin filming in March.
According to internal documents and sources cited by The Athletic, the deal was nearly finalized. However, just two days before cameras were ready to roll, the project was abruptly canceled.
On March 3, Jessica Boddy, the NFL’s vice president for commercial operations and business affairs and a "Hard Knocks" executive producer, informed UNC via email that they would no longer proceed. She cited, “The conversation took a turn we were not comfortable with,” and NFL Films later offered to reimburse the Tar Heels for any expenses already incurred.
The report from The Athletic suggested that Jordon Hudson, Belichick’s girlfriend, played an "instrumental role" in the deal’s collapse. She wanted to be majorly involved in the production, which reportedly prompted unease among NFL Films executives. The production was called off, and internal emails noted that Belichick, who has a net worth of $70 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), had “not given approval” when it came time to finalize the announcement.
Fan reactions on X have been critical of Hudson.
“Bill needs to dump her NOW,” one said.
“Tarnishing a legacy,” another commented.
Similar comments continued flooding in.
“She is nothing but trouble,” a fan wrote.
“UNC needs to dump them,” one fan commented.
“she is BAD news. and when Bill gets rid of her she's gonna go on a smear campaign and do a tell-all book. Good luck Bill 💸,” another fan said.
Bill Belichick championed the project in draft press releases
NFL Films was scheduled to begin production on March 1, with Bill Belichick championing the project in draft press releases.
“I’ve been waiting for the right time to partner with the ‘Hard Knocks’ filmmaking team and that time has arrived," Belichick's press release read. "I’m excited to show off UNC’s tremendous leadership, passionate coaching staff, and roster full of young players, who I hope to teach how to be ‘pros’ on and off the field.”
Despite his apparent support for the show, the project was shut down before becoming a reality.
