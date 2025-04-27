“Try to do what I feel like”: Bill Belichick drops an unfiltered response while answering questions about his relationship with 24-year-old GF

Bill Belichick is one of the biggest figures in American football. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has won it all at the professional level and is now set to embark on a college football coaching adventure with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Since parting ways with the New England Patriots, Belichick's personal life has been a topic of conversation, especially his budding relationship with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

During an interview with "Sunday Morning," Belichick was asked about how he deals with people being interested in his private life. The future Hall of Famer replied:

"Never been too worried about what everybody else thinks. I just try to do that I feel like is best for me and what's right."

During the interview, Belichick was asked about how the couple met, but Hudson shut down the question. Neither Belichick nor Hudson seemed eager to give details about their initial meeting.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson met in 2021

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson met on a flight in 2021 while Belichick was coaching the New England Patriots and Hudson was a college student. According to the report, the pair were seated side by side, and Hudson asked Belichick to sign a textbook that belonged to her.

Things went quiet for a while until the pair was spotted together numerous times in 2023. According to the report, the duo was spotted taking a stroll through the French Quarter in New Orleans. They then made their way back to the city later in the year and seemingly enjoyed a dinner date.

The couple gained some buzz following the 2024 "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" event. Their age difference was a popular reference point during the event, with Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady playfully ribbing their former head coach.

These days, the couple is more out and about making public appearances together as Bill Belichick prepares for his first season as the UNC coach.

What's next for Bill Belichick and his "creative muse?"

Bill Belichick referred to Jordon Hudson as his "creative muse" in his recent book titled “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football’ The legendary coach is gearing up for a monumental 2025 season, which will see him attempt to lead the Tar Heels to the College Football Playoff.

As for Jordon Hudson, she'll focus on being the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions.

