Bill Belichick makes a massive announcement for UNC

Bill Belichick, who is set to enter his first season as the coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, has made a massive announcement about the team's 2026 season. On Tuesday, UNC shared a video on X, where he told his players that they will compete against the TCU Horned Frogs in the season opener in Dublin, Ireland.

I'll make you guys aware of an announcement that we're going to make at 10 o'clock, and that's that we're going to be opening the 2026 season in Ireland against TCU," Belichick said.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Emma Blain also spoke to the Tar Heels players about how she hopes they enjoy their travel abroad next year.

"Dublin is a brilliant city," Blain said. "It's a city of sport, culture, art, music. You're going to have an amazing time."

North Carolina shared in a press release that their matchup against TCU will be presented as the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The game will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Aug. 29, 2026.

Belichick said that the team was grateful for the opportunity to compete internationally.

"It's a tremendous opportunity for our program, and we're excited to represent the university and our fans on an international stage," Belichick said in the press release on Tuesday.

The 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic will feature the Iowa State Cyclones taking on the Kansas State Wildcats at Aviva Stadium on Aug. 23. Both teams are looking to kick off the upcoming season with a strong performance in front of an international crowd.

Bill Belichick's first season opener as UNC coach

UNC will start its new era with Bill Belichick as coach in a matchup against TCU on Sept. 1 at Kenan Stadium. Tar Heels fans are hoping their team wins its fourth consecutive season opener. Last year, North Carolina defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 19-17 on Aug. 29.

Belichick is aiming to show the progress he's made with the team in the offseason. Bryce Baker could make his debut as the starting quarterback. He is entering his freshman season after completing 228 of 305 passes for 3,523 yards and 40 touchdowns in his last year playing for the East Forsyth High School Eagles (North Carolina).

Belichick and the Tar Heels will try to defeat TCU in his first college football game as a coach and set the tone for UNC fans for the rest of the 2025 season.

