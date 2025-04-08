UNC spring game 2025: Top 5 players to watch out for in Bill Belichick's team ft. Bryce Baker

Bill Belichick is set to enter his first year as coach with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He was hired after the team finished the 2024 season with a 6-7 record and placed 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Belichick's team will host their "Practice Like A Pro" open practice on Saturday before the 2025 season.

They announced the event on March 5, marking the end of this year's spring training camp. The Tar Heels fanbase hopes Belichick can help the program compete against the best teams in the ACC.

UNC started last season on a three-game winning streak with former coach Mack Brown but failed to maintain the momentum for the rest of the year. Brown was told he wouldn't return for the upcoming season after the team lost 41-21 against the Boston College Eagles on Nov. 23, 2024. The program ended the year with a 27-14 defeat to the UConn Huskies on Dec. 28, 2024, in the Fenway Bowl.

The Tar Heels lost several key players in the offseason, including quarterback Jacolby Criswell. He started for the team last season and completed 186 passes for 2,459 yards and 15 touchdowns. Criswell decided to transfer to East Tennessee State Buccaneers for his last year of eligibility in college football.

The 2025 season will mark a new era for the Tar Heels, with Belichick's roster featuring new and returning players. Here are five stars to look out for ahead of the open practice.

Top 5 players to watch out for in Bill Belichick's team

#5 Marcus Allen - DB

Marcus Allen has returned to the Tar Heels for his senior year. He finished last season with 36 total tackles (26 solo) and two interceptions. One of his best performances was in the team's 38-20 win over the Charlotte 49ers on Sep. 7, 2024.

Allen contributed to UNC's victory with seven total tackles (five solo) and deflected a pass. He also had a good showing in the team's 35-30 defeat to the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Nov. 30, 2024. The defensive back had four total tackles (three solo) and an interception.

He is someone to look out for as the team lost key players on defense from last year. Belichick may look for Allen to play a bigger role in his senior year to help the Tar Heels succeed.

#4 Kaleb Cost - DB

Kaleb Cost is another notable defensive player returning to the team for Belichick's first season. He was fifth for the most tackles on the Tar Heels last year, with 64 total tackles (45 solo) and two interceptions.

One of Cost's best performances last year was UNC's 45-10 win over the North Carolina Central Eagles on Sep. 14, 2024. He finished the game with eight total tackles (four solo), 0.5 sacks, and an interception. The defensive back also scored an interception that he ran for a touchdown in the team's 34-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Oct. 5, 2024.

Like Allen, he could be utilized more this upcoming season because other defensive key players left UNC after the 2024 season.

#3 Davion Gause - RB

Davion Gause is a player that fans may want to look for ahead of the 2025 season. He returns to the Tar Heels for his sophomore year. Last season, he was the backup running back but showed his potential behind Omarion Hampton. Gause finished his rookie season with 67 carries for 326 yards and four touchdowns.

During the program's win over the 49ers, he showed what he could do when given the opportunity. Gause had 16 carries for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Hampton is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft, which has allowed Gause to be considered for the starting running back role.

#2 Aziah Johnson - WR

Aziah Johnson will make his UNC debut this year after playing one season with the Michigan State Spartans. He had 16 receptions for 276 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman.

His best showing with Michigan State came during the team's 38-16 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Nov. 16, 2024. Despite the Spartans' defeat, Johnson had three receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson wants more chances to be involved in the offense with the Tar Heels. He may try to showcase his abilities in open practice to become the primary target on offense.

#1 Bryce Baker - QB

Bryce Baker seems to be the future of the UNC offense. He is expected to start as quarterback for his first year in college football. Baker joined Belichick's team after two seasons playing for the East Forsyth High School Eagles.

He completed 439 passes in high school for 6,605 yards and 79 touchdown passes. Fans will get the opportunity during the open practice to see if he is ready to lead UNC as a freshman.

