Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from North Carolina ft. Omari Hampton, Kaimon Rucker and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels went 6-7 in 2024 and lost to UConn in the Fenway Bowl.

North Carolina has high expectations in 2025 with Bill Belichick as its coach. However, the Tar Heels are expected to lose a couple of impact players to the pros.

Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, North Carolina has five players who could be chosen.

North Carolina players to be selected in the 2025 NFL draft

Omarion Hampton, RB

Omarion Hampton is expected to be the first player from the Tar Heels selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

Hampton is ranked 18th by NFLDraftBuzz.com, but will likely be a Day 2 pick. Running backs rarely go in the first round, so Hampton could be an early Day 2 pick and compete for a team's starting job.

In 2024, Hampton rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns, while in 2023, he rushed for 1,504 yards and 15 TDs.

Kaimon Rucker, DE

North Carolina defensive end Kaimon Rucker is ranked 142nd and expected to be a Day 3 pick.

Rucker recorded 30 tackles, six sacks and one interception. In five years as a Tar Heel, he had 22 sacks, one interception and four forced fumbles.

Willie Lampkin, G

North Carolina guard Willie Lampkin is expected to be a Day 3 pick.

Lampkin is ranked 169th and will likely be a depth offensive lineman in the NFL.

Jahvaree Ritzie, DL

North Carolina defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie is expected to be a Day 3 pick. He is ranked as the 235th prospect.

Ritzie played all four years at UNC and in 2024, he recorded 40 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

Bryson Nesbit, TE

Bryson Nesbit is the final UNC Tar Heel who has a chance to be selected in the 2025 NFL draft. He is ranked 246th.

In 2024, Nesbit recorded 24 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

