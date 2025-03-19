“Best talent outside of Travis Hunter”: Fans hail Georgia EDGE Jalon Walker as mock draft sees him going to 49ers

With the NFL draft fast approaching, numerous analysts are producing mock drafts to give fans an idea of which players will be drafted by each team.

Ad

Matt Maiocco's latest mock draft had the Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Jalon Walker being selected by the San Francisco 49ers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is how fans responded on social media.

These fans see this pick as a good move by the 49ers if it were to happen.

"He may be the best Talent outside of Travis Hunter. Linebacker or Pass rusher. it could be the guy Robert Saleh wants," a fan wrote.

"Best case scenario here🔥🔥🔥," another fan said.

"That dude is a beast," a third fan posted.

Ad

These fans don't think that Jalon Walker is going to be a good pick for the 49ers.

"He doesn’t fit our scheme! He is a 3-4 edge rusher. James Pearce Jr would be a better fit," a fan said.

"This feels like a bust waiting to happen," another fan said.

These fans think that Walker is not a priority for the 49ers, who need to focus on other areas.

Ad

"Edge rusher isn't close to a top need," a fan said.

'I disagree. Their biggest need is on the offensive line," another fan wrote.

"Mistake No.1. The next two drafts, the top 2 picks in each draft, should be on the O’Line 100%. The 49ers are paying Brock Purdy, so they need to give him an excellent O’line," a fan said.

Ad

"Not a snowball chance they grab him. Love the dude but he’s a luxury not a need," a fan posted.

Finally, this fan has clear sights on the player they want the 49ers to draft

"Thats not kelvin banks jr," the fan said.

What are Jalon Walker's NFL draft prospects?

In the latest mock draft from Matt Maiocco, Jalon Walker was the 11th pick. Does that match what other draft prediction sites say about him?

Ad

NFL Draft Buzz.com ranked Walker as the best linebacker available in the 2025 class, immediately above Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. The site says that Walker will be a first-round pick, going in the middle of the round.

This backs up the prediction made by Maiocco, so the San Francisco 49ers could draft him at the end of next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.