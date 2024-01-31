"Best WR in USC this past season": Brenden Rice showing early signs of father Jerry Rice's legacy has fans calling him "absolute package"

The USC Trojans are witnessing the emergence of a potential star in Brenden Rice, the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice. Brenden displayed a remarkable blend of athleticism, speed and catching prowess during his freshman season and is expected to show his true potential in 2024.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema praised Rice for his remarkable athleticism during USC's practice session on Tuesday.

"Damn he had some strong catches/finishes. Coaches noticed, too," Sikkema wrote.

With impressive statistics and a growing list of endorsements, Brenden Rice's journey from Colorado to USC has ignited discussions about his place among the best wide receivers in the Trojans' recent history.

Impressed with what they saw in the first practice session ahead of Saturday's Senior Bowl, fans took note of how Rice commanded the attention of coaches and analysts alike.

"Best WR on USC this past season," a fan posted.

Brenden Rice's early signs suggest that the "absolute package" may indeed be in the making, destined to leave an indelible mark on the legacy of USC football.

Here is how other fans are expressing their reactions:

In the 2023 season, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound wideout recorded a career-high 39 catches for 611 yards, averaging an impressive 15.7 yards per reception.

His ability to find the end zone was particularly noteworthy, with Rice hauling in a career-high four touchdowns. Moreover, his explosiveness was on full display, as he notched four catches of 60 yards or more.

Trojans receiver Rice shone brightly in the 2023 season as quarterback Caleb Williams' go-to option. His impressive stats speak about his brilliance: 28 catches, 486 yards in total and at least one touchdown snagged in six of eight games. Rice was a vital piece in the No. 22 USC Trojans' success.

Brenden Rice's transition from Colorado to USC

Rice started with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2020. Over two seasons, he scored 419 yards, big plays and five touchdowns. In 2022, Rice made a major shift after transferring to USC. His move paid off as he fit right into the Trojans' game plan.

USC coach Lincoln Riley, reflecting on Rice's development, said:

"He was very raw when he came in here. He’s always been gifted, but he had to really learn to try to put it all together, become a complete player, a more knowledgeable player."

Brenden's success extends beyond the gridiron as he strategically navigates the world of endorsements.

Securing deals with notable brands such as Breathe Right, GOAT Fuel, Centurion Lifestyle, Urban Outfitters and MoneyLion, Rice's off-field ventures are flourishing. The latest addition to his endorsement portfolio is the NIL deal with Breathe Right.

