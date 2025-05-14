“Better than jumping in pool”: CFB fans give Dan Lanning side-eye as Mario Cristobal reacts to Jackson Cantwell’s commitment

College football fans had an interesting reaction to Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal reacting to Jackson Cantwell committing to Miami.
Cantwell was the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2026 and Cristobal was heard screaming when Cantwell made the announcement.
After the video, fans had an interesting reaction and also poked fun at Dan Lanning, who jumped into a pool when he landed a commitment.
"Better than jumping in pool," a fan wrote.
"No cannonball into the shallow end?," a fan added.
Fans also think Cristobal shouldn't be surprised they landed Cantwell given how much money they gave him.
"3 million to not even win the ACC," a fan wrote.
"5 million is insane for a unproven O Lineman!!," a fan added.
Cantwell could be a Day 1 starter for Miami, and many fans are eager to see Miami spend money and try to become a top contender.
"Guy mailed him a blank check what’s he so excited for," a fan wrote.
"guess the Check Cleared… Mario Cristobal is a piece of s**t Coach that needs MONEY BAGS to get recruits to go to Miami… literally money paid for players to head to Miami, FL shit is PATHETIC!!," a fan added.
Cantwell is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the class of 2026. Along with Miami, Oregon, and Georgia also showed interest in the star offensive lineman.
Jackson Cantwell explains why he picked Miami over Georgia
Jackson Cantwell decided to commit to Miami after he had offers from Georgia and Oregon, among others.
However, Cantwell decided to commit to Miami and he opened up on his decision on why he decided on the Hurricanes.
"I chose Miami because I felt like it was the best situation for me to grow and develop, not only on the field as an offensive lineman, but as a person," said Cantwell, via UGAWire. "Coach Cristobal and Maribal have recruiter me harder than anyone in the country, and I believe in their development plan for me in the short and long term."
Cantwell will finish his final season of high school before going to Miami for the 2026 season. Whether or not he will start at Day 1 is to be seen, but it was a big get for Cristobal.
