“Better than jumping in pool”: CFB fans give Dan Lanning side-eye as Mario Cristobal reacts to Jackson Cantwell’s commitment

College football fans had an interesting reaction to Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal reacting to Jackson Cantwell committing to Miami.

Ad

Cantwell was the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2026 and Cristobal was heard screaming when Cantwell made the announcement.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the video, fans had an interesting reaction and also poked fun at Dan Lanning, who jumped into a pool when he landed a commitment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Better than jumping in pool," a fan wrote.

"No cannonball into the shallow end?," a fan added.

Fans also think Cristobal shouldn't be surprised they landed Cantwell given how much money they gave him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"3 million to not even win the ACC," a fan wrote.

"5 million is insane for a unproven O Lineman!!," a fan added.

Cantwell could be a Day 1 starter for Miami, and many fans are eager to see Miami spend money and try to become a top contender.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Guy mailed him a blank check what’s he so excited for," a fan wrote.

"guess the Check Cleared… Mario Cristobal is a piece of s**t Coach that needs MONEY BAGS to get recruits to go to Miami… literally money paid for players to head to Miami, FL shit is PATHETIC!!," a fan added.

Ad

Cantwell is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the class of 2026. Along with Miami, Oregon, and Georgia also showed interest in the star offensive lineman.

Jackson Cantwell explains why he picked Miami over Georgia

Jackson Cantwell decided to commit to Miami after he had offers from Georgia and Oregon, among others.

However, Cantwell decided to commit to Miami and he opened up on his decision on why he decided on the Hurricanes.

Ad

"I chose Miami because I felt like it was the best situation for me to grow and develop, not only on the field as an offensive lineman, but as a person," said Cantwell, via UGAWire. "Coach Cristobal and Maribal have recruiter me harder than anyone in the country, and I believe in their development plan for me in the short and long term."

Cantwell will finish his final season of high school before going to Miami for the 2026 season. Whether or not he will start at Day 1 is to be seen, but it was a big get for Cristobal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.