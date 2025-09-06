"Better performance than Patrick Mahomes": CFB fans exhilarated by Arch Manning's insane first quarter stats for Texas in Week 2

After a difficult first game against Ohio State on the road, Arch Manning hit the ground running for Texas in Week 2 against San Jose State at home on Saturday. In the first quarter, Manning threw two touchdown passes, a short 3-yard slant to Parker Livingstone and an 83-yard pass to Livingstone again on a wheel route. He ended the quarter with 101 passing yards and two touchdowns.Fans on X reacted to his performance.“WE ARE BACKKKKKK. HOOK EM🤘🤘🤘,” a fan commented.“Big dawg,” a fan said.One fan referred to NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ good but late-blooming effort in Kansas City Chiefs’ season-opening loss to the LA Chargers, writing:“Better performance than Mahomes yesterday btw.”More comments followed.“People be sleepin on him the whole time” a fan said.“Arch starting like he’s been here forever 🔥 101 yards and 2 TDs in the 1st — pure madness 🏈🙌,” a fan wrote.The excitement came despite some early sloppiness from Texas and the relatively weak competition. San Jose State, while game, is not considered a top-tier opponent, something a few skeptical fans noted.“lol they playin basically a d3 school at home,” a fan commented.In the first quarter, Arch Manning showed improved decision making, mobility and confidence in pushing the ball downfield, a big difference from Week 1, where he went 17-of-30 for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception, in a 14-7 loss to the Buckeyes, where the defense limited him immensely.