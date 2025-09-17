"Biff Poggi is better for Bryce Underwood than Sherrone Moore": CFB insider raises eyebrows with bold take on Michigan QB ahead of Nebraska faceoff

Michigan assistant coach Biff Poggi (left), quarterback Bryce Underwood (middle) and coach Sherrone Moore (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)
Michigan assistant coach Biff Poggi (left), quarterback Bryce Underwood (middle) and coach Sherrone Moore (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football insider Rick Neuheisel expressed belief that Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is better off with assistant coach Biff Poggi calling the plays on the sidelines compared to Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore.

Neuheisel stated the difference between the two coaches in Tuesday's episode of CBS Sports' Inside College Football. The former coach felt that Underwood is playing better when Poggi is the head coach compared to Moore.

"I'm telling you, Biff Poggi, who's going to be the head coach for Michigan this weekend, is better for Bryce Underwood, right now in his career, than Sherrone Moore was," Neuheisel said. "You could see a complete difference in this guy now. But this guy is running... he's playin' high school football again.
Neuheisel observed that Underwood is more dynamic and effective as a quarterback under Poggi as compared to Moore, whom the analyst felt was controlling the young signal caller to take risks and asking him to do enough to win the game.

"Sherrone Moore is coaching as the head coach, wanting to win games. Biff Poggi is an old high school coach telling Bryce Underwood, 'Let it rip, go," Neuheisel added.
Underwood had his best game of his young college football career in Saturday's 63-3 win against Central Michigan. The 6-foot-4 freshman completed 16-of-25 passes for 235 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

But unlike the previous two games, Poggi gave Underwood the green light to run and it worked wonders. He rushed for 114 yards on nine carries and recorded two touchdowns to complete the rout.

In his first two games against New Mexico and Oklahoma, the freshman had a combined -6 yards rushing on five carries.

Biff Poggi vows to keep Underwood running in Week 4 clash against Nebraska

Interim Michigan coach Biff Poggi wants quarterback Bryce Underwood to continue using his creativity and running ability in Saturday's Big Ten clash against Nebraska.

Poggi was interviewed on the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show on Monday and was asked about the plan for Underwood in the highly anticipated game against the 3-0 Cornhuskers.

The interim coach vowed he'll allow his dynamic quarterback to maximize his talent and be aggressive in his running plays against Nebraska.

"There will be nothing held back in the playbook in Nebraska,” Poggi said. "My advice to (Bryce) was what I told him after he threw the interception against Central Michigan - I love that. I’m fine. Push the ball. Play hard, be creative. Be you. And if he does that, we’re going to be okay."
In three games, Underwood has accumulated 628 passing yards on a 57.5% completion percentage. He has passed for two touchdowns and an interception.

The freshman has rushed for 108 yards in 14 total carries for two TDs and more rushing yards are expected of him when he faces Nebraska this weekend.

