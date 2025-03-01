Michigan's Bryce Underwood shares 1-word reaction on meeting LeBron James

No. 1 Michigan signee Bryce Underwood may be considered by many as football's next best thing, but the Belleville High School quarterback can act as a fanboy now and then. This was evident when he met NBA legend LeBron James on Friday. He posted a picture with him on his Instagram Stories and wrote:

"LEBRONNNNNNNNN."

Bryce Underwood reacts to meeting basketball superstar LeBron James (Source: Instagram/ 19bryce.__)

Many football stars, including Travis Hunter, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, and his son, Shedeur, are fans of LeBron James. Underwood, who held a peace sign while posing with the NBA legend, has joined the list.

As for LeBron himself, the LA Lakers star was also a high school football standout, playing wide receiver at St. Vincent-St. Mary while also playing as a small forward there for basketball.

James was named an All-Ohio Division VI first-team wide receiver in his sophomore and junior years in high school. After his senior year, he went directly to the NBA and was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

As for Underwood, who shares a first name with LeBron's youngest son, three-star Arizona commit Bryce James, he is expected to play for Michigan after his historic flip from LSU last year. He shocked the college football world after Michigan put out all the stops to lure him to Ann Arbor, from Wolverines great Tom Brady mentoring him to an NIL deal reportedly worth millions.

Bryce Underwood is in danger of not being Michigan's starting quarterback next season

One of Michigan head coach Sherronne Moore's biggest challenges next season is picking the Wolverines' next starting quarterback. It would be a tough choice as he has to choose between Bryce Underwood, Mikey Keene and Jayden Davis.

"Obviously you have Bryce, who’s an immense talent,” Moore said sit-down interview on 'Next Up with Adam Breneman'. “So we’re in a really good place, and I’m not going to make any predictions on what it is or who it is or make comments … we’ll let it out in spring and fall camp and see what happens.”

The coach is in no hurry to choose Michigan's next starting quarterback, though he also has to deal with the implications of last year's postgame brawl between Michigan and Ohio State players. The brawl was so wild that officers had to use pepper spray and a taser, and this was ruled to be a justified use of force.

