How the reported $12 million Michigan NIL deal eclipsed LSU's offer for 5-star QB Bryce Underwood

No. 1 ranked prospect Bryce Underwood flipping from LSU to Michigan is now the top story in both high school and college football, sending shockwaves all over.

One of the biggest factors may be money, with football insider Matt Moscona claiming that the Wolverines were offering Underwood $12 million. This has been called a "Godfather offer" by Moscona.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Underwood had been committed to the LSU Tigers for over 300 days and seemed to have remained loyal to that commitment. However, when he flipped, many were looking at how much the Tigers were offering him, which was just $1.5 million per year.

While Michigan's reported $12 million offer spans playing for the Wolverines over four years, he would still only make $6 million in total if he were to stay at LSU. That is just half of what he would make with Michigan. Previously, it was estimated that Michigan was prepared to offer the No. 1 ranked quarterback $10.5 million.

LSU's offer was considered big for most NIL deals already, though the school still has some fallbacks. With the Underwood flip, LSU still has some big commitments from the Class of 2025, with three five-stars in Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB), DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Kade Phillips (No. 4 CB).

Bryce Underwood flip likely to redirect LSU funds elsewhere

With the new NIL landscape of collegiate sports now on, LSU will have to adjust if it wants to keep its top commits from wanting to go to Baton Rouge. There may be an upside for the school after the Bryce Underwood flip though, as LSU might be able to spend that money elsewhere.

As the Death Valley Voice noted, LSU could use that money on other top-tier quarterbacks who are still uncommitted. They can even do what Michigan did to them and flip another player. The school could even use the money to go after another player from the Class of 2026.

LSU could also use that money to bolster its defensive line and get five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. He is ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 16 overall player in the Class of 2025 and the No. 3 DL in his class. He is also the No. 2 player in Louisiana.

However, LSU must act fast, as several schools, including Ohio State, USC and Oregon are already circling the 6-foot-6, 270-pound DL from Edna Karr High School in New Orleans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.