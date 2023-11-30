Big 12 championship halftime show: 3 WWE wrestlers set to attend Texas vs Oklahoma State matchup; check names here

The Big 12 Championship Game will be a spectacular event on December 2. The top-ranked Texas Longhorns and the 18th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys will battle for the title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The game will start at 12 p.m. ET and will be packed with entertainment. WWE wrestlers, a co-branded logo with A Bathing Ape, a halftime performance by Nelly, and country music artists will all be part of the show.

The reporter for CBS Sports, Shehan Jeyarajah, conveyed:

The Big 12 has partnered with WWE to promote the match, with notable wrestlers such as The Undertaker, Jade Cargill, Drew McIntyre, and possibly Sheamus and Samantha Irvin in attendance.

Reports suggest that Ricochet and Raquel Rodriguez will also join the line-up to visit a local YMCA as part of the lead-up to the game.

The partnership between the Big 12 and WWE has drawn commendation from Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark:

"WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences,” he said in a statement. “With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the conference's biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12."

Along with that, supporters are eagerly looking forward to more musical acts, including the singing of the National Anthem.

Texas vs Oklahoma: The stage will be set to catch fire

This year, the Big 12 Championship will also feature performances by Texas and Oklahoma State's bands, who will combine for a halftime show with Nelly. The Grammy-winning hip-hop icon will perform 'Hot in Herre', with local youth joining him for this iconic hit.

Ahead of the Championship Game, Warren Zeiders, a rising country music singer and former NCAA student-athlete, will take on the duty of singing the National Anthem. Prior to the game on December 1, Wade Bowen will also perform as part of a pre-Championship concert scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.

"Big 12 Tailgate in Times Square," a live broadcast of the Championship in Times Square, New York City, will also be unveiled by the Conference.