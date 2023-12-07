Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark drops reaction to Pac-12's departure while other P5 conferences prepare to welcome new schools in 2024

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has reacted to the Pac-12 closing down. The 57-year-old expressed his disappointment at the conference's departure as other Power Five conferences prepare to welcome new schools.

While speaking to reporters earlier on Wednesday, Yormark said:

"We're excited about our future, obviously not happy about the ultimate outcome to the Pac-12."

The Pac-12 played its last game as a Power Five conference on Friday, Dec. 1, when No. 8 Oregon (11-2, 8-1) squared off against No. 2 Washington (13-0. 9-0) in the championship game. The Huskies eventually won the contest 34-31.

However, the game marked the end of an era for the Pac-12 since 10 of the 12 member schools are set to join a different conference in 2024. This will effectively dissolve the conference that has existed since 1915.

Although several reasons led to the demise of the Pac-12, the major reason for the conference to close was the television deal. The conference struggled to negotiate major TV contracts in recent years.

Last week, Oregon State and Washington State, who were planning to continue operating as members of the Pac-12, agreed to a football schedule with Mountain West.

Here's where the 10 other programs from the Pac-12 will play in 2024:

Oregon: Big Ten

UCLA: Big Ten

USC: Big Ten

Washington: Big Ten

Arizona: Big 12

Arizona State: Big 12

Colorado: Big 12

Utah: Big 12

California: ACC

Stanford: ACC

Brett Yormark net worth: How much is the Big 12 Commissioner worth in 2023?

According to reports, Brett Yormark is worth an estimated $24 million in 2023. He has been serving as the Big 12 Commissioner since Aug. 1, 2022.

Yormark was Jay-Z's Roc Nation's chief operating officer before he was appointed as the Big 12 chief. He was also the CEO of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and made the Barclays Center one of the top revenue-earning venues in the country.