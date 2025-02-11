Big 12 school spends $10 million to bolster transfer portal recruiting in hopes of winning conference title

The Texas Tech Raiders spent $10 million on the transfer portal, hoping to compete for the Big 12 championship next season. Last year, Texas Tech finished with an 8-5 record and was seventh in the conference. On Tuesday, ESPN's Max Olsen reported that the program wanted to get the best talent it could despite the cost of bolstering its 2025 roster.

The report noted that Cody Campbell, a Texas Tech University System Board of Regents member, thought the program would spend $5 million on the transfer portal. However, the talent in last season's transfer portal led the team's general manager, James Blanchard, to want to go all in on acquiring the best players to compete for a conference title next season.

"I talked with Cody and Coach (Joey) McGuire, and Coach was like, 'Man, if they can help us win the Big 12, let's just go ahead and go all in. Let's do it,'" Blanchard told Olsen.

Texas Tech has signed 17 new players. Blanchard was happy with the result and told Olson he cares more for the transfer portal than National Signing Day. The general manager also mentioned how chaotic acquiring the right talent is, including negotiating with agents and meeting with players.

"It's chaotic, but I'm a psychopath for it," Blanchard said. "To me, it's becoming the most exciting event of the college football season for personnel people. National Signing Day used to be our Super Bowl. Not anymore. The portal window is now, and I love it."

Texas Tech Red Raiders 2025 roster ahead of Big 12 championship chase next season

Texas Tech's 2025 roster also has returning players to improve its chances of playing for the Big 12 championship.

Quarterback Behren Morton is among the key contributors who could help the program compete for the top spot. He completed 295 passes for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns.

He gained a new wide receiver to target with Reginald Virgil transferring to Texas Tech after three seasons with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. Virgil had the second-most receiving yards for the RedHawks last year with 41 receptions for 816 yards and nine touchdowns.

Texas Tech also found a replacement for running back Tahj Brooks after he declared for the 2025 NFL draft. The program signed Quinten Joyner, who had the second most rushing yards (478) for the USC Trojans last season.

The Red Raiders have made adjustments from the transfer portal to potentially be viable contenders for the Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff appearance.

They will kick off the 2025 season in a matchup against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Aug. 30.

