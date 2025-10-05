  • home icon
"Biggest fraud in NCAA": Calls mount for Steve Sarkisian's firing from Texas fans after egregious loss to Florida

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 05, 2025 03:07 GMT
UTEP v Texas - Source: Getty
Calls mount for Steve Sarkisian's firing from Texas fans after egregious loss to Florida

Steve Sarkisian's second year in the SEC with the Texas Longhorns has been a roller coaster ride so far. After losing their season opener against Ohio State, the team went on a three-game winning streak, securing victories over San Jose State, UTEP, and the Sam Houston Bearkats.

On Saturday, Texas took on the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. However, the game ended with a humiliating 29-21 defeat for Steve Sarkisian's team.

After the game, fans took to social media to demand that the Longhorns fire the head coach from his position. They also questioned his talent in developing high-quality quarterbacks.

Following this loss, Steve Sarkisian the Longhorns have put up a 3-2 record, raising concerns about their chances of qualifying for this year's 12-team playoffs. Furthermore, fans are also questioning Arch Manning's performance on the field amid all the preseason hype that surrounded him.

In the first four games, Arch Manning completed 65 of the 106 passes he attempted for 888 yards. He also recorded nine passing touchdowns along with 123 yards and five touchdowns rushing.

Against the Gators on Saturday, the quarterback completed 16 of the 29 passes he attempted for 263 yards. He also tallied two passing touchdowns while throwing two interceptions. On the other hand, DJ Lagway recorded 298 yards and two touchdowns passing with one interception.

Steve Sarkisian addresses his team's lack of a run game during loss to the Florida Gators

In the post-game press conference, the Texas coach talked about his team's running game against Florida. Even his dual-threat quarterback did not utilize his speed and agility on the field, recording just 52 rushing yards.

Steve Sarkisian admitted that they had to address this problem if they wanted to succeed this season.

"I mean that's what we have to, we have to figure that you," Sarkisian said. "You know, I don't have a great ansewr for you today, but I do know is we couldn't run it tonight when they didn't know we were going to run it. Regardless of what they knew we were going to run it. And so, we've got to improve that. You know, we just cannot be a one dimensional team."
"When guys can just start rushing the passer and not worrying about the run, the game gets really difficult. So we got to find a way to generate some run game and generate some run game outside of Arch. You know, we got to find it with the runners and that'll be a task of ours, tonight, tomorrow, Monday, to put together a plan for next week."
The Longhorns next take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct.11 at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

