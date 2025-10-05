"Biggest fraud in NCAA": Calls mount for Steve Sarkisian's firing from Texas fans after egregious loss to Florida

Steve Sarkisian's second year in the SEC with the Texas Longhorns has been a roller coaster ride so far. After losing their season opener against Ohio State, the team went on a three-game winning streak, securing victories over San Jose State, UTEP, and the Sam Houston Bearkats.On Saturday, Texas took on the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. However, the game ended with a humiliating 29-21 defeat for Steve Sarkisian's team.After the game, fans took to social media to demand that the Longhorns fire the head coach from his position. They also questioned his talent in developing high-quality quarterbacks.KatyBill @74AstrosLINK@LanceZierlein BIGGEST FRAUD IN NCAA FOOTBALL. Why does Sark still have a job??UTtigerKing @tigerkingpen69LINK@TexasFootball Fire Steve Sarkisian and bring in Nick SabanMatt Blackwell @Cap_405LINKThe Steve Sarkisian QB developer myth is getting exposed this season.Friendly Neighborhood Bear (Bags U) @BearChamp24LINK@JosephManero As a lifelong Texas fan, please fire Sark!Populist Brigade @jake_thegoodmanLINK@TexasFootball Fire Sark. Im done watching this embarassment.You can't hurt me, I root for Dallas sports teams @DeshaunbhLINKThe media overhyped Arch, and Sarkisian is hurting him more than helping. It's time for Sark to go. 2 losses before Red River is egregious.Following this loss, Steve Sarkisian the Longhorns have put up a 3-2 record, raising concerns about their chances of qualifying for this year's 12-team playoffs. Furthermore, fans are also questioning Arch Manning's performance on the field amid all the preseason hype that surrounded him.In the first four games, Arch Manning completed 65 of the 106 passes he attempted for 888 yards. He also recorded nine passing touchdowns along with 123 yards and five touchdowns rushing.Against the Gators on Saturday, the quarterback completed 16 of the 29 passes he attempted for 263 yards. He also tallied two passing touchdowns while throwing two interceptions. On the other hand, DJ Lagway recorded 298 yards and two touchdowns passing with one interception.Steve Sarkisian addresses his team's lack of a run game during loss to the Florida GatorsIn the post-game press conference, the Texas coach talked about his team's running game against Florida. Even his dual-threat quarterback did not utilize his speed and agility on the field, recording just 52 rushing yards.Steve Sarkisian admitted that they had to address this problem if they wanted to succeed this season.&quot;I mean that's what we have to, we have to figure that you,&quot; Sarkisian said. &quot;You know, I don't have a great ansewr for you today, but I do know is we couldn't run it tonight when they didn't know we were going to run it. Regardless of what they knew we were going to run it. And so, we've got to improve that. You know, we just cannot be a one dimensional team.&quot;&quot;When guys can just start rushing the passer and not worrying about the run, the game gets really difficult. So we got to find a way to generate some run game and generate some run game outside of Arch. You know, we got to find it with the runners and that'll be a task of ours, tonight, tomorrow, Monday, to put together a plan for next week.&quot;The Longhorns next take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct.11 at Cotton Bowl Stadium.