Bill Belichick accuses network of "secretly" filming GF Jordon Hudson in controversial interview: REPORT

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have been at the center of college football drama this offseason. The couple has been heavily criticized this offseason for Hudson's involvement in Belichick's professional life. Most notably, Hudson was criticized for stopping an interview with "CBS Mornings" in April when Belichick was asked how the couple met.

While the football world has criticized Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, Belichick has grown frustrated. WRAL News reported on Friday that Belichick contacted other high-ranking school officials to formulate a response to the interview.

"I don’t want to make a wrong move here," Belichick wrote in a text.

WRAL News reached out to Belichick via email to comment on the situation. He had an interesting response, accusing "CBS Mornings" of secretly filming Hudson during the interview.

"For approximately 35 uninterrupted minutes, Tony (Dokoupil) asked questions about the book," Belichick wrote. "Then, the questions shifted to other subjects that were not related to "The Art of Winning," which we had outlined as off-limits with my book publicist. Secretly, CBS had a camera focused on Jordon where lead producer Gabe instructed her to sit."

Belichick also emphasized at the end of his email that Hudson was not trying to avoid the question about how they met.

"I met Jordon randomly on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021," Belichick wrote. "That is no secret. Jordon was not dodging the specific question regarding how we met, but rather was preventing the interview from continuing to probe into personal matters."

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have remained steady in their relationship despite the controversy

Controversy around the relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson has been common. Even before the incident with CBS Mornings, there was significant criticism from fans because of the significant age gap in the relationship.

Despite all the outside noise, Belichick and Hudson have remained positive in their relationship. They do not appear to have swayed in their commitment to each other, at least publicly.

It remains to be seen how involved Jordon Hudson will be in Bill Belichick's professional life in the coming months. All of the drama that has unfolded has occurred before Belichick started his first season as head coach with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Belichick is set to start his college coaching career in the fall. Despite his illustrious NFL career, he is unproven at the college level.

