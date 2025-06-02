Bill Belichick QB Max Johnson's GF Adrienne Davis flexes lavish beach vacay in vibrant blue outfit

Bill Belichick is looking forward to his first season in college football as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, where Max Johnson will likely be the man who gets the most snaps under center.

Ad

While it's still some time before the season begins, Johnson's girlfriend, Adrienne Davis, is enjoying some downtime at the beaches in Antigua and Barbuda.

On Sunday, Davis posted snaps from her beach getaway. In the photos, Davis is seen enjoying the beaches and amenities of the Royalton Chic Antigua resort. She wore a sheer mesh maxi dress layered over a bikini.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

The resort where she is staying is known for its picturesque views. In another social media post, she posted a highlight from her getaway, which suggests that she was with her friends on a tropical retreat.

Ad

Max Johnson and Adrienne Davis share joyful moments amid recovery and travels

While Adrienne Davis is enjoying her Caribbean retreat, Max Johnson continues his recovery from a season-ending leg injury. He sustained the injury during North Carolina's 2024 opener against Minnesota. Johnson has announced his intention to return for a sixth year in 2025.

Amid this, both are having a fun time during the offseason. Davis shared an Instagram clip where she showed her dance moves, while Johnson joined in, smiling and nodding.

Ad

Ad

The duo is also making cross-country trips. Before the last week of May, Davis shared photos from their trip to Boston and Cape Cod. She captioned:

"Pt 1 of our trip to Boston! Cape Cod you were beautiful!!!!"

Ad

On the football front, coach Bill Belichick provided an update on Johnson's recovery in March.

"Max has worked hard. Max is making a lot of progress," Belichick said. "He’s still limited, but he’s definitely getting better. And he’s taking it day by day. Nobody’s put in more work that he has."

Johnson spent his first two seasons with the Tigers before transferring to Texas A&M and finally arriving in North Carolina ahead of the 2024 season.

Over his previous five years, Johnson's best season came in 2021 with the Tigers, where he logged 2,815 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He will have to revive such a season in 2025 if he wants to get drafted in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More