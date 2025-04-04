Bill Belichick's 24 Y/O GF Jordon Hudson flexes customized UNC jersey & her new sparkling red handbag

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have been spending a lot of time together this offseason. On Thursday, Hudson celebrated her 24th birthday and shared some of the gifts she received on Instagram.

Ad

The former Bridgewater State cheerleader posted a picture of a custom UNC basketball jersey with her name, "Jordon," and her age, "24," on the back. The photo also featured a large bouquet of red roses. It’s worth mentioning that the No. 24 jersey is worn by Jae’Lyn Withers, a forward of the Tar Heels.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In another snap, Hudson showed off a red beaded bag from the designer brand STAUD. Called the Tommy Beaded Bag of the Snake, it features a bead art of a white snake. Hudson was born in 2001, which is the Chinese Year of the Snake.

Jordon Hudson’s “greatest keychain” commemorates unforgettable Bill Belichick moment

On March 28, Jordon Hudson also posted a picture of a custom keychain she received from Boston Sports Co. It commemorated the New England Patriots' historic comeback in the 2016 Super Bowl under Bill Belichick.

Ad

“SHOUT OUT @BOSTONSPORTSCO For giving me arguably the greatest keychain of all time,” Hudson wrote.

Jordon Hudson's Instagram Story, via @jordon

The 2016 Super Bowl saw the Patriots make one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history. New England was down by 25 points to the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter with over two minutes remaining but ended up winning 34-28 in overtime.

Ad

The Lombardi Trophy seemed like a far-fetched thought after Atlanta’s Matt Ryan threw a touchdown, putting the Falcons ahead 28-3. However, Tom Brady led his team back.

He threw two touchdown passes, one to James White and another to Danny Amendola. Stephen Gostowski kicked a field goal and White ran for a TD. The Pats then scored a two-point conversion to tie that game.

In overtime, White scored again with another TD to win the game. New England had 31 points in the final 17 minutes, including overtime, to win it all.

The victory gave Belichick his fifth Super Bowl title. Now in Chapel Hill as a college coach, Belichick is overlooking the spring practice of the Tar Heels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More