Bill Belichick's 24 Y/O GF Jordon Hudson shares glimpses of her visit to iconic museum in latest IG post

Bill Belichick has always shared his love for football history. As a post from girlfriend Jordon Hudson during a spring break trip suggests, he may be just as interested in human history.

In an Instagram post, Hudson shared a series of pictures of Belichick at The Flagler Museum. In the images, the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach can be seen taking pictures of the exhibits as his girlfriend wondered what Belichick was so focused on.

“POLL: Is BB fascinated by history or is he feeling inspired by the interior design?” Jordan Hudson wrote.

The couple took a trip to Palm Beach for the break and decided to visit a museum on Saturday, where they could see some items from the United States' Gilded Age.

The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum is Flagler’s Gilded Age estate in South Florida. The Whitehall offers tours and changing exhibitions and looks to preserve Flagler’s legacy and the Gilded Age.

Belichick and Hudson have been dating since last October and she’s now with him at North Carolina, where he took the Tar Heels head coaching job last December.

Since landing in Chapel Hill, Belichick has built a coaching staff that includes general manager Michael Lombardi and former NFL coaches Steve Belichick, Freddie Kitchens and Mike Priefer.

Bill Belichick also landed the 14th ranked class through the transfer portal according to 247 Sports and is already working to get top recruits to North Carolina.

Bill Belichick reportedly asks UNC staff to copy girlfriend in emails

Matt Hartman of The Assembly reported that the 72-year-old head coach asked a staff member to keep his girlfriend informed of the social media postings.

"Thank you for your email, I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you. BB", Bill Belichik wrote.

Hudson is a social media personality and had over 70,000 followers, but she is not part of the school’s staff and doesn’t have a role (at least an official one) with the Tar Heels social media account. There has been no announcement from Bill Belichick or the school regarding the email.

