Bill Belichick's 24-year-old GF set to make history as she will compete against a trans woman for Miss Maine title

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, will compete in the Miss Maine USA beauty pageant in May. However, this year’s event is a special one because she’ll be going up against Isabelle St. Cyr, who will be the first transgender woman to compete for the title.

Hudson was the runner-up in last year’s pageant and she’ll be representing her hometown of Hancock, Maine. Meanwhile, St. Cyr, a farm owner from Monson, Maine, said that she’s joining the pageant because she loves it.

“I’m just doing it because I love pageants and I just happen to be trans,” St. Cyr said on Monday, via Bangor Daily News. “I want to show everyone that trans women absolutely do this pageant and can do well.”

St. Cyr also compared joining pageants at her age to cheerleading.

“Starting pageants at 24 feels a bit like starting cheerleading when I was 14," St. Cyr wrote on Facebook on March 25." When I started cheerleading, I had all the odds stacked against me. So much push back, so many people telling me it wasn’t a space for me.”

According to AOL, the Miss Universe organization, which runs the pageant, has allowed transgender women to compete since 2012. This year's event will be held in Portland on May 10 and 11.

Jordon Hudson joins Bill Belichick on the sidelines at UNC

While Bill Belichick oversees spring practice at North Carolina, his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is right there with him, working hard behind the scenes and on the sidelines. In a viral clip on Monday, the former Bridgewater State cheerleader stood beside Belichick, working as a producer for his media content during UNC's "Practice Like a Pro" event.

The Miss Maine hopeful kept her fashionable streak going in a white turtleneck, a snakeskin trench coat, matching mini skirt and white boots.

Hudson and Belichick reportedly first met in 2021 on a flight, while she was still a college student. The coach signed her textbook, Deductive Logic, with a note that read, “Thanks for giving me a course on logic!”

Their friendship built over time, and they reportedly began dating in 2023. In 2024, Hudson made the relationship Instagram-official by sharing glimpses of their life together.

