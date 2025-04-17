Jordon Hudson share glimpses of Bill Belichick's 73rd birthday bash, pens sweet message for boyfriend

Jordon Hudson does not shy away from showing her love and affection for her boyfriend, Bill Belichick. The couple has been dating for two years and went public with their romance last year. However, they have been the target of constant hate and backlash due to their age gap. Despite this, both of them continue to nurture and cherish the bond they share.

Bill Belichick is gearing up for his new coaching chapter as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Before that, Jordon Hudson took to social media to share some endearing words for him on his birthday. On April 16, the 6x Super Bowl-winning head coach turned 73.

Jordon Hudson shared snippets of Bill Belichick's birthday party on her Instagram. In the post, we see her posing with the UNC head coach while flaunting a green dress. Belichick was dressed sharply in a black suit with a white shirt. Hudson expressed her love for her boyfriend in the caption while wishing him on his special occasion.

"Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my twin flame," Hudson wrote

Hudson and Belichick reportedly met each other back in 2021. They were on a flight together from the Boston area to Florida. The 73-year-old head coach signed a book for Hudson called 'Detective Logic,' which ignited the spark in their relationship.

This year, Hudson accompanied Bill Belichick to several events. During the 2025 NFL Honors, she was seen flaunting one of his Super Bowl rings while posing in front of the media. However, host Snoop Dogg took a shot at their romance with a joke he made during the event.

"I've been a football fan for a long long time," Snoop Dogg said. "I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember, what was it? Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."

Jordon Hudson announces big career news on social media

While Bill Belichick will be focused on his debut at Chapel Hill, his girlfriend has her own goals and objectives she wants to achieve. Through a post on Instagram, Jordon Hudson announced her return to the world of beauty pageants.

In the post, she shared two photos of herself with the Miss Hancock USA sash and a crown. Hudson announced that she will be participating in this year's Miss Maine USA while representing her hometown of Hancock.

"Happy International World Pageant Day. I couldn't think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown Hancock. [insert mussel shell emoji]," Hudson wrote.

Jordon Hudson was the runner-up in the 2024 Miss Maine USA pageant. She will be hoping to emerge as the winner this year and advance to the next stage of the competition.

