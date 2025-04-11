After Miss Maine 2025 announcement, Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson tries acrobatics at Daytona Beach 

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, took a spring break vacation in Florida. While the six-time Super Bowl champion prepares for his debut collegiate campaign with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Hudson is embracing her roots as a cheerleader during her vacation.

Ad

On Thursday, Jordon Hudson shared a post on Instagram showing off her acrobatic skills at Daytona Beach Bandshell in Florida. In one of the videos, Bill Belichick's girlfriend did a handstand while being hoisted up into the palms of a man. The other clips showed Hudson doing variations of the cheerleading move while wearing UNC merchandise.

"In my J's," Hudson wrote in the caption of the video.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Hudson was a cheerleader while pursuing her education at Bridgewater State University. She won the NCAA Collegiate Championship in 2021 before continuing this career path. After her graduation, Bill Belichick's girlfriend became a member of the East Celebrity Elite cheer squad while prepping for the 2024 World Championships.

On Wednesday, Jordon Hudson announced her comeback into the world of beauty pageants. She shared a post on social media modeling while wearing the Miss Hancock USA sash. Hudson said that she would compete in the Miss Maine USA 2025 while representing her hometown of Hancock.

Ad

"Happy International Pageant Day. I couldn't think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown Hancock," Hudson wrote.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend participated in last year's edition of Miss Maine USA, finishing as the first runner-up in the beauty pageant. This time, she will hope to take home the crown and advance as a participant in the national Miss USA competition.

Ad

Jordon Hudson lauds boyfriend Bill Belichick after book release date announcement

In February, the UNC coach announced the release date of his new book, titled 'The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life of Football', which is scheduled to launch in May.

Jordon Hudson shared a story on Instagram for Belichick after the announcement. She praised her boyfriend while expressing her love for their romance.

Ad

"Witnessing your growth this year has been, both an honor and a blessing. Just when I think you couldn't possibly impress me more than you already have; here you go again, impressing me. I love learning from you & I love love love loving you," Hudson wrote.

Hudson's IG Story

Both Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have their eyes set on their individual goals this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More