  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Bill Belichick's 24 Y/O GF Jordon Hudson gets close to wildlife with her fun trip to 'enchanted forest', shares pics via IG

Bill Belichick's 24 Y/O GF Jordon Hudson gets close to wildlife with her fun trip to 'enchanted forest', shares pics via IG

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Apr 05, 2025 18:18 GMT
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick's 24 Y/O GF Jordon Hudson. (Image credits: Imagn)

Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, shared photos from a playful trip to what she called an “enchanted forest” on Friday.

Ad

In one picture posted on Instagram, Hudson is seen holding a crested gecko—known for its fringed crest and vivid colors. Her green, glittery nails matched the reptile’s vibrancy. Another clip showed a pair of ducks in what looks like an outdoor animal enclosure.

Hudson shared a short video of a swan nesting on its eggs and in another, a colorful male Mandarin duck alongside its grey, female companion. It's safe to say she had a great time, and she captioned her post with many emojis:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Magical day at Corie’s ✨Enchanted Forrest✨ 🦎💅🏼🦆🦚🪿🦢🪺🦜🐈🐚🪶🐶🐓🕳️🐇."
Ad

Hudson, a former cheerleader and entrepreneur, studied philosophy at Bridgewater State University and led her cheer team to a national title in 2021. She graduated in 2022 and also earned a cosmetology license during her college years.

Beyond school, Hudson has competed in pageants—finishing as first runner-up at Miss Maine USA, and has worked as a henna tattoo artist. On social media, she describes herself as a “philosopher,” “entrepreneur,” and bird lover.

Ad

She and Belichick reportedly met on a flight from Boston to Florida in early 2021. Their relationship has sparked headlines, mainly due to the 48-year age gap between the 72-year-old coach and Hudson.

Bill Belichick's GF, Jordon Hudson, showed off her UNC pride with a bold gift

On Friday morning, the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader Jordon Hudson posted on Instagram, putting her support for the Tar Heels front and center.

Ad

In one photo, she held up a University of North Carolina jersey with her name “Jordon” and the number “24” - likely a nod to UNC legend Michael Jordan. A bouquet of red roses sat nearby.

Ad

The second image showed her fresh green manicure and a beaded handbag. While the bag could be a gift from Belichick, Hudson often crafts her own accessories.

After Belichick was announced as the next Tar Heels football coach, Hudson designed a custom UNC sweatshirt in a late-night DIY session. At the Super Bowl, she told PEOPLE about making a rhinestone lobster purse to support Maine’s fishing community, where Jordon Hudson grew up.

Also Read: Rob Gronkowski wants Bill Belichick to crash his WrestleMania party with 24-year-old GF Jordan Hudson

About the author
MD Asif Ansari

MD Asif Ansari

Twitter icon

Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.

While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.

Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.

In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.

Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.

When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic.

Know More

North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी