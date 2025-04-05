Bill Belichick's 24 Y/O GF Jordon Hudson gets close to wildlife with her fun trip to 'enchanted forest', shares pics via IG

Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, shared photos from a playful trip to what she called an “enchanted forest” on Friday.
In one picture posted on Instagram, Hudson is seen holding a crested gecko—known for its fringed crest and vivid colors. Her green, glittery nails matched the reptile’s vibrancy. Another clip showed a pair of ducks in what looks like an outdoor animal enclosure.
Hudson shared a short video of a swan nesting on its eggs and in another, a colorful male Mandarin duck alongside its grey, female companion. It's safe to say she had a great time, and she captioned her post with many emojis:
"Magical day at Corie’s ✨Enchanted Forrest✨ 🦎💅🏼🦆🦚🦢🪺🦜🐈🐚🪶🐶🐓🕳️🐇."
Hudson, a former cheerleader and entrepreneur, studied philosophy at Bridgewater State University and led her cheer team to a national title in 2021. She graduated in 2022 and also earned a cosmetology license during her college years.
Beyond school, Hudson has competed in pageants—finishing as first runner-up at Miss Maine USA, and has worked as a henna tattoo artist. On social media, she describes herself as a “philosopher,” “entrepreneur,” and bird lover.
She and Belichick reportedly met on a flight from Boston to Florida in early 2021. Their relationship has sparked headlines, mainly due to the 48-year age gap between the 72-year-old coach and Hudson.
On Friday morning, the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader Jordon Hudson posted on Instagram, putting her support for the Tar Heels front and center.
In one photo, she held up a University of North Carolina jersey with her name “Jordon” and the number “24” - likely a nod to UNC legend Michael Jordan. A bouquet of red roses sat nearby.
The second image showed her fresh green manicure and a beaded handbag. While the bag could be a gift from Belichick, Hudson often crafts her own accessories.
After Belichick was announced as the next Tar Heels football coach, Hudson designed a custom UNC sweatshirt in a late-night DIY session. At the Super Bowl, she told PEOPLE about making a rhinestone lobster purse to support Maine’s fishing community, where Jordon Hudson grew up.
