Rob Gronkowski wants Bill Belichick to crash his WrestleMania party with 24-year-old GF Jordan Hudson

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski has a complex yet solid relationship with his former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The four-time Super Bowl-winning tight end has now asked Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, to crash his WrestleMania 41 party this weekend.

Gronkowski is bringing a party to LIV Beach on April 20 after Night 2 of WrestleMania. The NFL star wanted to be in the ring for the grand event, but has family commitments instead.

“I will not be in the ring at WrestleMania,” Gronkowski said, since he needs to attend his brother's wedding. “I really wish I could possibly do something.”

Gronkowski then extended an invite to Belichick and his girlfriend, Hudson, for his "Gronk Party." The North Carolina coach also doesn't need to pay for his ticket to enter the party.

“That invite will always be there,” Gronkowski said. “Him and his girlfriend, the doors are wide open. He doesn’t have to pay for a ticket. He’ll full exclusive VIP.”

Gronkowski played under Belichick from 2010 to 2018. He helped the franchise win three Super Bowls and earned five Pro Bowl honors along the way.

Gronkowski announced his first retirement in March 2019, but reversed his decision in April 2020, when he signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The TE helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl in his first season.

After playing one more season in Tampa Bay in 2021, Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL in June 2022.

Rob Gronkowski makes massive donation to Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund

Former NFL TE Rob Gronkowski - Source: Imagn

Per reports, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Nation Youth Foundation donated $315,000 to the Pinellas Community Foundation (PCF) in support of the Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund on March 25.

The funds are expected to be used to support families and individuals recovering from the recent hurricanes in the Tampa Bay vicinity. Gronkowski has often said that he wanted to give back to the community in the Florida area.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Gronkowski has a net worth of $45 million. He made most of his fortune as a player in the NFL, and currently works as an analyst.

