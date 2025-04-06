"I don't know which i love the most": Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson drops warm post from UNC practice

With boyfriend Bill Belichick fully into the North Carolina Tar Heels' spring practice, Jordon Hudson is spending time in North Carolina. But that doesn’t mean she is staying away from social media.

Ad

On Sunday, the Instagram personality posted a picture wearing a denim jacket with the head of a ram on the back while she was at a Tar Heels’ practice. She accompanied the picture with a particular message.

“I don’t know which I love most… Rams 🐏,G.O.A.T.s🐐,Lobsters🦞,Birds🦜,or Bears🐻,” Hudson posted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

The caption had some subtle references. The ram is related to UNC’s mascot, while the goat is a clear reference to her boyfriend, GOAT coach Bill Belichick.

Lobsters, birds and cubs require a peak into her Instagram bio to decipher. There, she describes herself as the “daughter of a fisherman,” hence the lobster, “Trouble Cub by profession,” referring to her company, Trouble Cub Enterprises, and a “bird-er.”

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have been in a relationship since at least June 2024, when it was confirmed they were together., However, they met in 2021, and there were rumors of a relationship before last year.

Ad

When Belichick accepted the Tar Heels' coaching job, Hudson moved to Chapel Hill with him.

The couple has been active on social media, with the 24-year-old Hudson often posting pictures and stories together.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick meet Lil’ Wayne

Rapper Lil Wayne took a surprise trip to Chapel Hill on Saturday, where he met with Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels after their practice. The New Orleans native was presented with a No. 17 jersey, and both got to share some time on the field.

Ad

But that wasn’t all, as the performer of “A Milli” also took pictures with those in attendance, including a photo with Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

"NEW DISS TRACK DROPPING 🔜🔥Trouble Cub & Da G.O.A.T. 🐻🐐Feat. @liltunechi 🤟🏼,” Jordon Hudson wrote in her post.

Ad

While he hasn't done a solo album since 2020, Lil Wayne remains a celebrity. He is slated to release "The Carter VI" in June. The New Orleans native has a passion for football and is an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

As for Belichick, he is looking to get the Tar Heels back in the fight in the ACC. North Carolina is coming off a 6-7 record and a Fenway Bowl loss. The school let go of Mack Brown after the regular season, and Freddie Kitchens was the interim head coach for the bowl game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.