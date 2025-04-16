Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson makes power move with latest IG announcement

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, reintroduced himself to fans on social media. She and the UNC coach have been dating over the past two years and made their romance public in 2024.

On Wednesday, Jordon Hudson shared a black and white photo of herself dressed elegantly while posing for the camera. She introduced herself as the founder and CEO of an East Coast-based holding company.

"For those who don't know me ....Hi, name is Jordon Hudson. I'm the Founder and CEO of Trouble Cub Enterprises."

Hudson's post comes after reports of her filing legal paperwork to obtain a few trademarks related to Bill Belichick's stint with the New England Patriots. He spent 24 seasons with the franchise and helped them win six Super Bowl championships.

While coaching the Patriots, Belichick came up with several catchphrases that became popular among fans. Some of these were like 'Do your job' 'No Days Off', which became a staple in the franchise. According to an article by The People, Robert Kraft, the owner of the Patriots, has the trademarks for these different phrases coined by his former coach.

Now, Jordon Hudson and her company, Trouble Cub Enterprises, are asking for 14 trademarks related to her boyfriend during his stint as the Patriots coach. Recent reports revealed some internal emails from the North Carolina Tar Heels from Belichick's girlfriend.

Hudson's role as the Chief Operating Officer of Belichick Productions was seen, but The Athletic didn't find any business registered with the name.

Jordon Hudson urges UNC to take action amid 'predator' remarks for Bill Belichick

After making their relationship public, Bill Belichick and his girlfriend have been the center of backlash and criticism because of their massive age gap.

The Athletic reported that Belichick wasn't happy with remarks on the program's pages, calling him a predator for his relationship with Hudson.

"I cannot believe that UNC would support me being called a 'predator'."

According to The Athletic, Bill Belichick's girlfriend questioned the team's social media if they were monitoring these toxic comments from fans that were slandering her boyfriend.

"Is there anyone monitoring the UNC Football page for slanderous commentary and subsequently deleting it/ blocking users that are harassing BB in the comments?," Hudson questioned.

This year will be Belichik's debut collegiate coaching campaign with the Tar Heels. It will be interesting to see if he can achieve the same level of success he did in the NFL.

