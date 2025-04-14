Bill Belichick's 24 Y/O GF Jordon Hudson drops stylish picture of herself posing from window side in latest IG post

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, stunned fans with her new post on social media. The 24-year-old has been dating the 6x Super Bowl-winning head coach for the past two years. Hudson and Belichick went public with their relationship last year. She is now extending her support to Belichick as he begins a new chapter in his coaching journey as the head coach of the Tar Heels.

On Sunday, Jordon Hudson shared a post on Instagram. In the picture she shared, Belichick's girlfriend showed off her awe-inspiring physique. Jordon wore a strapless romper and paired her look with some high heels. She posed in front of a glass window, with natural lighting from outside complementing her silhouette.

While her boyfriend prepares for his collegiate coaching debut, Jordon Hudson is making strides in achieving her own ambitions. Last week, she announced her decision to return to the world of beauty pageants.

Through a post on social media, Bill Belichick's girlfriend announced that she would be participating in Miss Maine USA 2025. This will be Hudson's second appearance in this competition after she was named the runner-up last year. Hudson will be looking to win this year and advance to the national Miss USA competition.

"Happy International Pageant Day. I couldn't think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025, representing my hometown, Hancock. [insert mussel shell emoji]" Hudson wrote in the caption.

Jordon Hudson shows off acrobatic skills at Daytona Beach

While pursuing her education at Bridgewater State University, Hudson was a part of the cheerleading team. She won the 2021 NCAA Collegiate Championship with Bridgewater State University and decided to continue down this career path in life.

After her graduation, Jordon Hudson became a member of the East Celebrity Elite Cheer Squad. She prepared to compete in the 2024 world championships with them. Last week, she embraced her acrobatic roots during a vacation in Florida.

On Instagram, Hudson shared a post where she included three clips. At Daytona Beach, she decided to engage in a fun cheerleading session. In the first clip, we see Belichick's girlfriend pull off a handstand before being hoisted up by the man on his palm. The other videos showcased Hudson doing variations of the cheerleading move.

Judging from her acrobatic outing, Jordon Hudson still possesses the athleticism and flexibility to be a cheerleader. Maybe fans will see her return to prime form after competing in the Miss Maine USA 2025.

