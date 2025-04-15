Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson goes back to fishing roots with her latest post on IG

Bill Belichick is busy recruiting for the North Carolina Tar Heels while his girlfriend Jordan Hudson is back at the docks. The former Bridgewater State University cheerleader and the daughter of a fisherman was at Union Wharf, which is at 295-353 Commercial Street in the North End of Boston, Massachusetts.
In her latest Instagram post on Monday, Hudson shared a sunny moment from Union Wharf, beaming next to a lobster trap filled with bait. Hudson is dressed casually in a white sweatshirt and leggings. She posed in the backdrop of calm waters and fishing boats, laughing candidly as she leaned over the trap.
She captioned the post:
“🦞Lobstering🦞 is ✨Glamorous✨.”
With this post, Hudson might be paying a nod to New England traditions and a love for the ocean’s quieter moments.
Bill Belichick and Hudson started dating in early 2023, shortly after the former New England Patriots coach parted ways with his ex-wife Linda, with whom he shared 16 years of his life.
One of the reasons for the constant spotlight on this couple is because of their 48-year age difference. Despite the scrutiny regarding the relationship, the two have remained strong.
Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordan Hudson will compete in USA Miss Maine USA pageant
Last week on Apr. 10, Jordan Hudson announced that she will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025 and will be representing her hometown, Hancock.
"Happy International Pageant Day👑✨ I couldn’t think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown, Hancock. 🫶🏼💜[insert mussel shell emoji]," she wrote in the caption.
Hudson went to Nauset Regional High School in Provincetown. Her family has lived in Hancock Point, Maine, since before the American Revolutionary War.
One of her aims will be to use her platform to represent local Maine fishermen, and she has a personal reason for that.
"As the daughter of displaced fishermen, I care to use my voice to protect the fleeting tradition and heritage of Maine fishing families, to prevent others from going through the same plight as what mine had to go through," Hudson wrote.
Hudson will be in action on May 10 and May 11 for Miss Maine USA 2025 pageant.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change