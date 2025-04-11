Bill Belichick’s daughter Amanda drops 1-word message as Paige Bueckers shares the secret behind Natty win

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 11, 2025 14:20 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Bill Belichick's daughter Amanda drops 1-word message as Paige Bueckers shares the secret behind Natty win

Amanda Belichick, the daughter of Bill Belichick, had a ton of praise for Paige Bueckers after she helped the UConn Huskies win the women's basketball national championship.

Bueckers was a star player for UConn and after the win she said it was because Power of Friendship.

"I saw on social media, they were saying UConn won based on the power of friendship. It's so accurate," Bueckers said, via SI. "Just how much we love each other, how much we're connected, how much we've been through as individuals, as a team, and how much it has bonded us and helped us become national champions. So I wouldn't trade it for anything."
After her quote, Amanda Belichick took to her Instagram story to praise Bueckers and her reasoning

Amanda Belichick&#039;s Instagram story
Amanda Belichick's Instagram story
"THIS!!!," Belichick wrote.
It was a nice comment from Bueckers and Belichick is all in on it, showing that truly being a team is crucial to having success.

Amanda Belichick is the daughter of Bill Belichick and is the head coach of Holy Cross's women's lacrosse program. She's in her 10th year as the head coach.

Bill Belichick is making UNC like an NFL program

Bill Belichick is entering his first year as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Belichick signed a five-year deal with UNC which was a surprise, and he says he will be treating the program like an NFL team.

"If I was in a college program, the college program would be a pipeline to the NFL for the players that had the ability to play in the NFL," Belichick said, via ESPN. "It would be a professional program: training, nutrition, scheme, coaching and techniques that would transfer to the NFL."
Belichick has high expectations for his team and he says it's a dream come true for him to coach in college.

"I've always wanted to coach in college football. It just never really worked out," Belichick said during his introductory press conference. "Had some good years in the NFL, so that was okay, but this is really kind of a dream come true."

The Tar Heels and Belichick will open its 2025 college football season on September 1 against TCU.

Edited by Cole Shelton
