“Bill Belichick's GF wasn't born yet": Snoop Dogg takes big swipe at UNC coach during hilarious standup at NFL Honors

At the 14th annual NFL Honors on Thursday, rapper Snoop Dogg took the stage as host and wasted no time delivering a memorable joke aimed at Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The legendary coach, now leading the University of North Carolina football program, attended the event with Hudson, a former cheerleader and Miss Maine USA runner-up.

While sharing his long-standing love for football, Snoop Dogg seized the moment to poke fun at the age gap between Belichick, 72, and Hudson, 24. NFL insider Ari Meirov shared a clip on X of the rapper delivering the punchline:

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the (Dallas) Cowboys was good,” Dogg said. “I remember back when the (Kansas City) Chiefs was bad. And I remember, what was it … Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

The camera cut to Belichick and Hudson in the audience as the rapper made the joke. She appeared momentarily surprised before laughing. The crowd reacted with a mix of shock and laughter, while Belichick took the joke in stride.

Belichick and Hudson, whose relationship became public in June, arrived at the NFL Honors in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl weekend. The legendary coach made a statement on the red carpet, wearing four of his Super Bowl rings, while Hudson sported one of his on her left hand.

Hudson also supported Belichick at his introduction as UNC’s new coach. The eight-time Super Bowl champion—six with the New England Patriots as head coach and two as a San Francisco Giants assistant—now begins a new chapter in college football.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to square off at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Sunday.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s encounter on a flight from Boston

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet - Source: Imagn

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s relationship began with an unexpected encounter on a flight from Boston in February 2021. Hudson, then a college student at Bridgewater State University, asked Belichick to sign her philosophy textbook, "Deductive Logic." Amused, he left a note along with his signature.

Though their friendship started in 2021, they began dating in early 2023 after Belichick’s breakup with Linda Holliday. Their romance became public in June 2024, and six months later, they made their red carpet debut at a gala for the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Hudson, a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State, helped her team win the 2021 NCA Collegiate Championship. After graduating, she continued competing with the East Celebrity Elite cheer squad, earning a spot at the World Championships in February 2024.

