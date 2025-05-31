Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson celebrates Taylor Swift’s “win” over Kanye West and Justin Bieber with 4 word message

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson have been drawing constant attention lately, whether it be criticism over Hudson’s increased involvement in Belichick’s professional life or simply curiosity about their relationship. Despite the scrutiny, the couple remains undeterred, frequently showing their love for each other in the media.

Hudson also expressed her love for pop icon Taylor Swift, who recently regained ownership of her first six albums. This was a long-running dispute over the rights to her early music, which began in 2019 when music executive Scooter Braun acquired Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records, along with master recordings of her albums Fearless, Speak Now, 1989, Red and Reputation.

Swift publicly opposed the deal, accusing Braun of being complicit in what she described as years of “incessant, manipulative bullying” by Kanye West, one of Braun’s clients at the time.

In a similar light, Justin Bieber sold all the rights to the music he made before 2022, including publishing, performance and recording rights, to an investment company called Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

Regarding this, a fan account posted a clip from Swift’s music video of “Karma” and wrote on X:

“Taylor Swift owning her master while Justin Bieber had to sell his, Kanye at his lowest, Kim irrelevant and Scooter Braun going broke Taylor Swift always wins in the end.”

On Saturday, Hudson retweeted the clip, alongside a four-word message:

“Live. Laugh. Love. KARMA. 🫶🏼”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon "flabbergasted" by Jordon Hudson

In February, many were surprised when Jordon Hudson, alongside Bill Belichick, showed up in Dunkin’s Super Bowl 2025 commercial, which featured names like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

But it wasn’t just viewers who were caught off guard by Jordon Hudson. According to journalist Pablo Torre, even Affleck and Damon were shocked behind the scenes. Speaking to Mike Florio on “Pro Football Talk” on Wednesday, Torre said Hudson acted as Belichick’s agent during the deal of the commercial.

“She was negotiating directly with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon," Torre said, "who were, allegedly, flabbergasted that this was who they had to go through to get to the guy that they revered for decades as the greatest coach of all time,” Torre said.

Affleck and Damon are huge New England fans and are very familiar with Belichick. Still, they didn’t expect to be dealing with his much younger girlfriend during business talks.

