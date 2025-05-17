"She's not doing it": Bill Belichick sets the record straight on Jordon Hudson email and 'hard knocks' controversy

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick has had trouble escaping controversy lately. His relationship with his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, has been under the microscope. There has been drama around Hudson shutting down a question about how the couple met during a CBS Mornings interview in late April.
Furthermore, some fans and media members have questioned her involvement in his professional life. In an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast" on Friday, host Ryan Clark asked Belichick what Hudson's role is in helping him do what he does (Timestamp 4:00).
"Nothing with North Carolina, that would be number one, Belichick said. "It would be personal opportunities, could be a speaking thing, could be an appearance on this or talk about that. She'll kind of help with that sort of thing. One of the first things that came out was when North Carolina sent me emails saying these people want to talk to you."
"I sent back an email, can you copy Jordon on these requests so we could filter through them? We didn't have a sports information guy. That was taken as Jordon's running the sports information department. That also led to the narrative, which is totally... she's not doing it. I mean there was nobody asking me to do it so I asked her to help me out."
Belichick then spoke directly about UNC not doing "Hard Knocks" after reports initially indicated they would be the team followed this fall.
"Just for the record, Hard Knocks is training camp and we're not training camp," Belichick said. "We're just not. That's not what we are. The drama of training camp, who's gonna get cut and all that. We're a season and they don't want that. There's film issues too but forget about the film issues."
Bill Belichick will try to take his success from the NFL to college football next season
Bill Belichick is one of the most successful head coaches in the history of the NFL. He won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots dynasty in the 2000s and 2010s. However, he has never coached at the college level.
Although Belichick was successful in the NFL, there is no guarantee that will translate to college football. He is taking over a North Carolina team that has struggled in recent years, losing its past five bowl games. It will be interesting to see if Bill Belichick can help them get out of that rut.
North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.