Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson has impacted Michael Jordan's legacy, claims ex Patriots QB Cam Newton

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick has drawn mainstream attention to him once again, but it's not the on-field stuff that is why he's grabbing the headlines. His association with a much younger 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was already a topic due to the age difference. Their latest controversial interview with CBS has garnered more negativity towards the couple.

Ad

Belichick's girlfriend's first name, "Jordon," is almost similar to the second name of the six-time NBA champion. As such, Hudson's alleged influence over the coach has somehow tainted the namesake "Jordan" in Chapel Hill, according to former NFL MVP and ex-Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

In the latest episode of his show 4th & 1, Newton shared his thoughts on the cultural shift in Chapel Hill, the famed home of Jordan’s college legacy.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You would assume, being any type of sports fan, that talking about a 'Jordan' in North Carolina—alone in the Carolinas, alone on the Eastern Hemisphere, alone in Chapel Hill—there’s only one Jordan we’d be referring to," Newton said (8:11 onwards). "I mean, you’d put your last dollar, your last cent to bet that if we’re talking about any Jordan, it should be Michael Jordan."

Ad

However, the latest controversy surrounding Belichick's girlfriend has made sure her name has "shamed her way into relevance."

"Listen, Jordan Hudson has shamed her way into relevance," Newton added. "And now, instead of just saying the word 'Jordan' in Chapel Hill, people ask: Jordan who? So—like it, love it, want some more of it? Or can’t stand it, despise it? Oh, you—it’s all."

Ad

Ad

Bill Belichick issues clarification on Jordon Hudson's role in UNC

On Tuesday, Bill Belichick told SportsCenter that his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has nothing to do with the Tar Heels program.

“It’s really off to the side,” Belichick said. “It’s a personal relationship and she doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football. I’m excited to be back in the coaching meetings and getting ready for June and then August when we get to training camp. June will be a big recruiting month for us and then August we’ll start getting ready for the season.”

Ad

This comes weeks after Hudson interrupted a CBS journalist's question to Belichick on how they met. Since then, her association with the former New England Patriots head coach has captured intense negativity from all corners. Many alleged that she is playing the role of manager for Belichick and has an overpowering influence over him.

Earlier, there were rumors that UNC had banned Hudson from attending their football facilities. However, the program set the record straight, saying there was no such case.

Ad

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," the program said in a statement. "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach is looking forward to returning to the sidelines, this time as the head coach in the college football scene.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More