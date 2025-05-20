Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson's stylish ramp walk in "heels and bikini" at Miss Maine USA gets big shoutout from fishermen community

Jordon Hudson participated in last week's Miss Maine USA event held in Portland. While Bill Belichick's girlfriend didn't win the event, finishing as second runner-up, the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association showed their appreciation for the former cheerleader.
In Instagram stories on Monday, the fishermen's association thanked Hudson for raising awareness of their conditions in three different clips.
"Advocating for Maine's commercial fishermen takes many forms, and sometimes it walks across a stage in heels wearing a bikini." one Maine Coast Fishermen's Association clip was captioned.
On the second story, the organization thanked Jordon Hudson for putting the spotlight on the fishing community. The former cheerleader's father, Heath, was a fisherman.
"Jordon Hudson is helping shine a spotlight on Maine fishing communities in ways we never imagined, from the stage to the working waterfront." The second story read.
They thanked the pageant participant for raising her voice and being a supporter of fishermen.
"We're grateful for voices like Jordan's that remind us advocacy doesn't always look the same, but it always matters. Together, we persevere." The last story read.
The Hancock, Maine, representative has become one of the best-known people in the United States thanks in part to her relationship with the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach.
Bill Belichick addresses viral yoga photo with Jordon Hudson
After the tension during Bill Belichick's interview with CBS in which Jordon Hudson interrupted Toni Dokoupil when he asked about how the couple met, Belichick had a friendlier interview with "The Pivot."
In the episode posted on Monday, the former New England Patriots head coach addressed a viral Instagram picture posted during spring break. In the image, Belichick is doing yoga, lying on his back while holding Hudson with his legs in the air.
"Trying to stay young," Bill Belichick told Channing Crowder.
Both the coach and the former linebacker laughed it off after that and the interview didn't touch on that subject again.
Hudson and Belichick have been at the center of controversy lately, with some insiders questioning Hudson's role with the North Carolina football program. Belichick will enter his first season as Tar Heels coach this fall.
