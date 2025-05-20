Did Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson win Miss Maine USA 2025? 24 Y/O model's rank in statewide competition explored

Jordon Hudson made headlines last week as she participated in the Miss Maine USA 2025 pageant. Her boyfriend and North Carolina Tar Heels head coach, Bill Belichick, was in attendance during the competition.

But how did Hudson fare at the event?

Did Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson win Miss Maine USA?

No, Jordon Hudson did not win the Miss Maine USA pageant. Despite making a deep run in the contest, Hudson finished as the second runner-up in the event, which was won by Shelby Ann Howell of Bangor.

Powell will represent the Pine Tree State at the Miss USA contest, which will determine the United States representative at Miss Universe.

Hudson was cheered on by boyfriend Bill Belichick, who sat next to her father. Both even chatted a little during the pageant.

About a week after finishing third in the pageant, Jordon Hudson shared pictures from the event on Instagram this Monday. While she did not add a caption to the post, the Hancock representative tagged the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association and the Maine Sea Grant.

Boyfriend Bill Belichick opened up on Jordon Hudson email drama

North Carolina's 73-year-old head coach, Bill Belichick, opened up on the viral email allegedly sent to North Carolina staffers asking to copy girlfriend Jordon Hudson on all communications.

In Monday's episode of "The Pivot," the former New England Patriots head coach said it may have been a misinterpretation, as the email was about Hudson being able to filter people who wanted to approach the coach.

"One of the first things that came out when North Carolina sent me emails saying, 'These people want to talk to you…' I sent back an email, 'Can you please copy Jordon on these requests?' so she could at least filter through them because there was nobody," Bill Belichick said.

The coach clarified that there was no "sports information guy" at the school, so he asked Hudson for help because there was no one else doing that job.

Belichick's explanation comes after Sports Illustrated insider Pablo Torre reported that Hudson had been banned from the Tar Heels' practice facilities. The school later released a statement saying she was welcome there as she is part of the head coach's "personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football."

Hudson's relationship with Belichick has become a controversial topic lately, with some people questioning her role at UNC to how she manages the coach's PR.

