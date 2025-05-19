“Miss Tar Heel”: CFB fans mesmerized by Bill Belichick’s 24 YO GF Jordon Hudson “stunning" Miss Maine dump

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, had been looking forward to the Miss Maine pageant for a long time as evidenced by her social media activity. After finishing as runner-up last year, she returned to the competition for a second time, placing third on May 11.

On Monday, Hudson shared several pictures on Instagram of her pageant looks, including an elegant shimmery dark blue gown.

College football fans showed their admiration, flooding the comments section with praise.

“Stunning,” a fan said.

“A true queen. You absolutely crushed that stage. 💜,” another fan wrote.

“Miss Tar Heel! 🔥,” a fan commented.

Jordon Hudson's IG post's comment section (image credit: instagram/jordon)

More comments from fans mesmerized by her beauty poured in.

“Do the lobsters even know they have such a fabulous queen 🦞,” a fan commented.

“You killed it! The growth is incredible 🔥🔥,” one fan commented.

“She’s beauty and she’s grace 🩷,” another fan commented.

Jordon Hudson's IG post's comment section (image credit: instagram/jordon)

The event was hosted by hairstylist and pageant industry veteran Sal Malafronte, who invited Hudson to the stage.

“Jordon, come on down! How are you doing?” Malafronte said.

Hudson replied, expressing her pride.

“I’m feeling an immense amount of pride right now," Hudson said, via The New York Times. "I’m hoping that anybody who’s watching this finds the strength to push through whatever it is that they’re going through and embodies that hate never wins.”

Bill Belichick on how Jordon Hudson has been important to him

Bill Belichick was seen sitting in the front row at the Miss Maine pageant, cheering on his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The couple has garnered a lot of attention lately, and not all of it has been positive.

Hudson has been criticized for her behavior in a few situations. She reportedly walked out of one of Belichick’s interviews, pushed her way into a six-figure commercial that was meant to feature only him and may have played a role in stopping HBO’s “Hard Knocks” from filming at UNC.

Even with all the controversy, Belichick is standing by her. On “Good Morning America” on Friday, he spoke about how important she’s been to him.

"She’s been terrific through the whole process," Belichick said (08:25). "She’s been very helpful to me. She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football, and that’s what I want to do.”

He also mentioned that Hudson helped him with his book, “The Art of Winning,” which was recently published.

“I acknowledged her in the book, she was very helpful in the tribute pages, and giving a perspective of the book from a business side,” Belichick said. “Sometimes, I get a little football technical, so she did a good job of keeping me on balance there."

Expand Tweet

Whether the media continues to hound their every move, the two seem to be steadfast in their belief in one another.

