Bill Belichick's 24 y/o GF Jordon Hudson crashed set of UNC coach's commercial and "tried to make her own ad": Report

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson have come under scrutiny due to Jordon's growing involvement in his professional affairs.

Hudson, who took on an unofficial role with the UNC football program, has been reported to have access to Belichick’s internal communications (being copied on all of his emails) and has taken on duties akin to a public relations liaison for the coach.

Concerns surrounding Hudson escalated following her interference during Belichick’s interview with CBS Mornings in April, where she interrupted the questioning process. The incident was just one in a string of episodes involving Hudson’s presence in Belichick’s professional life.

Journalist Pablo Torre detailed another event during Friday’s episode of his show, recounting a moment from a commercial shoot Belichick was involved in last summer. According to Torre’s sources, Hudson unexpectedly showed up on set and “tried to make her own ad.”

“What happened that day on set was, and quote, ‘Highly unusual,’ Torre said. “Jordon Hudson … had arrived on set and started immediately pitching herself for a role that had not been discussed in the scripted seven figure commercial shoot. … Because what she did was she left set, she came back sometime later, and she was wearing a yellow polka dot bikini and a sunhat.

"Bill Belichick, if you’re wondering, betrays no emotional change as this is happening. … The crew had to figure out, ‘What the f*ck do you do now?’ … So what they did, was that they filmed something that one source told me, ‘The camera may not have even been on.’”

Report of Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson's UNC ban is false

According to Torre, Jordon Hudson's continuous involvement culminated in UNC reportedly banning her from its facilities

“Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed in the football building, she is not allowed on the football field," Torre said. " ... There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades."

However, the report was refuted by UNC's administration, which released a statement on Friday that read:

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities."

The general concern stemmed after Hudson was seen as an active presence on the sidelines during UNC’s “Practice Like a Pro” event in April, where she was seen interacting with Bill Belichick and members of the staff.

