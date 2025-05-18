Bill Belichick makes feelings known on purposefully calling out Tom Brady during film sessions

The relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick has returned to the spotlight. The former New England Patriots coach — who currently works at UNC — recently released a book about his career and some methods that led him to six Super Bowl wins.

It's widely known that, during his stint as the Patriots coach, Belichick famously criticized Tom Brady during many team meetings. The legendary quarterback won three Super Bowls in his first four seasons as a starter, but nothing stopped the coach from calling him out.

During a recent appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, Belichick was asked about his treatment of TB12 during their two decades together in New England. He explained his reasons and how it worked to motivate the entire team to work hard:

“If I didn’t point him out then everybody walks out there feeling like they got yelled at, except for him," Belichick said. "When I could make points to Tom, then Tom could say, ‘Hey fellas, look, he got after me too.' A lot of times, I would tell Tom 'Hey, Tom, it could get a little rough there today. Just wanted to let you know', and he goes 'Well, make sure you include me, because I need to be part of that.”

During their time with the Patriots, the duo won six Super Bowls before an acrimonious break after the 2019 season. Brady went on to win a seventh Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the coach left the team after 2023.

Bill Belichick explains the goal behind his stint at North Carolina

Bill Belichick has never been a head coach at the college level, and he wants to make his team a pipeline for a career in the pros:

"If I was in a college program, the college program would be a pipeline to the NFL for the players that had the ability to play in the NFL. It would be a professional program: training, nutrition, scheme, coaching and techniques that would transfer to the NFL … It would be an NFL program but not at the NFL level.”

On the other hand, Tom Brady moved to FOX as a play-by-play analyst following his retirement after the 2022 season. He's also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

