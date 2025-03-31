Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson shares messy living room pic via latest IG post

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, took a trip down memory lane on social media. On Monday, she shared two black and white photos with her followers on Instagram.

In the first panel, Hudson poses in front of a stairwell, wearing an all-black outfit with a lot of papers scattered around the room. The other photo was taken years ago with her family.

"What a mess," Hudson wrote in the caption of the post.

Jordon Hudson Instagram

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have reportedly been dating for over two years. They first encountered each other in 2021 during a flight from the Boston Area to Florida. The couple confirmed their relationship last year. However, they have received severe backlash and criticism for their age gap.

At the NFL Honors in February, rap icon Snoop Dogg also took a shot at Hudson and Belichick's relationship.

"I've been a football fan for a long long time," Snoop Dogg said. "I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember, what was it? Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."

Despite the backlash, the couple is still going strong. Hudson celebrated the 3-28 day with the UNC coach in a story on her Instagram. The day is in memory of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots coming back from 28-3 to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Skip Bayless' wife shares her unfiltered thoughts on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's romance

Earlier this month, the UNC coach and his partner became the talk of the town because of a social media post. Jordon Hudson shared her beach day outing with Belichick on Instagram, where she did various yoga poses with the 72-year-old.

Skip Bayless' wife, Ernestine Sclafani, shared her take on their relationship in the Mar. 23 episode of "The Skip Bayless Show."

"I don't care how old someone is and how old the person is they're dating," Sclafani said. "That's not the issue here ... It's like, 'Why do you have to flaunt this?' That's the problem I have. I don't care they're dating, and maybe they're happy and maybe they're in love, which is great. It's just this constant 'in your face,' and he looks uncomfortable." (TS-0:20 onwards)

Bill Belichick is set to begin a new chapter in his coaching career with the Tar Heels this upcoming season with Hudson by his side.

