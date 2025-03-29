Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson trolls Falcons on 3-28 day with Super Bowl LI shirt

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, trolled Atlanta Falcons fans on her Instagram story. Given today's date is March 28, Hudson decided to celebrate "3-28 day," referring to the Super Bowl lead the Atlanta Falcons blew to the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LI.

Ad

At one point, the Falcons had a 28-3 lead over the Patriots in the game. However, New England would pull off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. After the Patriots managed to tie the game, the Super Bowl became the first-ever to go into overtime. James White scored the touchdown in overtime that sealed the 34-28 victory for the Patriots.

Hudson shared the following photo on her Instagram story, alongside Belichick, poking fun at Atlanta fans.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick. (via @jordon on Instagram)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The victory earned quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick their fifth Super Bowl ring as a duo. They'd go on to win one more Super Bowl before the pair went their separate ways in 2020. Brady would sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Belichick remained in New England to continue serving as the Patriots' head coach.

Ad

It was reported in June of 2024 that Belichick and the 24-year-old Hudson reportedly began dating back in 2023 after meeting on a flight in 2021. Hudson is a former 2024 Miss Maine USA pageant first runner-up, and former cheerleader.

Bill Belichick's life after the New England Patriots

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Bill Belichick coached the Patriots for three more seasons after Brady's departure before he and the organization decided to mutually part ways in January of 2024. After 24 seasons with the Patriots, Belichick's record coaching the team concluded at 266–121–0.

Ad

This past December, Belichick signed on to make his collegiate football coaching debut. He was named the 35th head football coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. He's set to earn a reported $10 million annually, with the first three years of his deal fully guaranteed, on top of $3.5 million in annual incentives.

Belichick has never coached at the college level before, so it will be interesting to see how the six-time Super Bowl champion impacts the North Carolina football program. The North Carolina Tar Heels open up the regular season against TCU on September 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.