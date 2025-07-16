Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson has wardrobe malfunction on day of romantic beach date with UNC head coach

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have been receiving coverage ever since their relationship became public in early 2023. With Belichick now the coach at UNC, the couple has drawn even more interest, be it in their personal lives or even small mishaps.

The couple was enjoying a romantic beach outing on Tuesday. However, the day did not go entirely as planned for Hudson. Known for her stylish presence and recent pageant appearances, Hudson experienced a wardrobe malfunction.

Dressed in a black dress with matching sunglasses and her straight black hair flowing, the fashion-forward look was slightly offset. Her cream colored heels were missing the heel on the right shoe.

“This was not on today’s agenda,” she captioned the mirror selfie taken in a public restroom.

@jordon's Instagram story

Jordon Hudson shared her thoughts on the pageant loss

Jordon Hudson competed in the 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant in May. She came in third place. It was her second time entering, as she had finished as the runner-up the year before.

In June, Hudson posted a message on Instagram along with some photos, showing her support for Melissa Sapini, who won the 2024 Miss Massachusetts USA title.

In the post, Hudson remembered the moment during the joint Maine and Massachusetts pageant held in March 2024. As the results were being announced, she and Sapini had told each other, “You got this.”

"Next thing I know, my head is bowed on center-stage as Sal delivers the final verdict, which at the time felt like a death sentence,” Hudson wrote. “1st Runner-Up. Like a good loser, I mustered up the best fake smile I could. Minutes later, as the starry crown was placed over your perfect bun, my fake smile became an involuntary one.

“It felt like that unnecessarily emotional scene from Inside Out when Bing Bong whispers to himself 'take Riley to the moon' as Joy ascends on the rocket and he fades into obscurity. I had hoped the stars would align for us to share the titleholder experience, but I was happy that my friend was Universe-bound on her rocket."

